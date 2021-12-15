Free Fire OB32 update Advance Server expected release date

The Free Fire OB31 update was made available earlier this month, and it has received an overwhelmingly positive response from the community. The developers introduced a new weapon and rank, alongside several other changes, providing players with an enhanced gaming experience.

Many have already started speculating about the release of the OB32 update and its Advance Server, which will serve as a test server for players to try out the new features.

Note: The dates mentioned below are just an estimate, and the developers haven’t mentioned any particular details about the update or the Advance Server.

Expected release date of Free Fire OB32 update Advance Server

The OB31 update was released on 1 December, when the CS Ranked Season ended (Image via Free Fire)

The previous few Free Fire updates have been released on the day or a day prior to the end of the Clash Squad Ranked Season, and it is expected that the same trend will continue this time around.

Based on this, the OB32 update could be made available on 19 or 20 January (20 January being the end date of the CS Ranked Season).

The OB31 Advance Server opened on 18 December, around two weeks before the update (Image via Free Fire)

Advance Servers generally get released a few weeks before the official update. As a result, it can be anticipated that its registrations will be starting in the first or second week of January.

Hence, the registration can be made accessible around 1-10 January, and the Advance Server will be starting as soon as it ends.

Getting the Activation Code is compulsory to get into the Advance Server (Image via Free Fire)

After that process begins, users will have to complete it to have an opportunity to get the Activation Code necessary to get into the Advance Server.

The APK file download will also start at a similar period. Gamers wouldn’t have to delete the original game client as the Advance Server is a separate application.

Individuals will also be eligible to get diamonds for reporting bugs and glitches. They would additionally have to note that the progress made on the server will not get carried over to the main game.

