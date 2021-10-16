Skylord's Free Fire ID details: Stats, headshots, win ratio, and real name

Abhiyuday Mishra is a content creator for Global Esports, and his videos are based on Garena's battle royale title Free Fire. His channel has grown tremendously in the last year, and he has amassed a sizable fan base.

For those who aren't aware, Abhiyuday Mishra is the man behind the Skylord YouTube channel, which has over 1.27 million subscribers. At the time of writing, it boasts a view count of over 118.73 million as well.

Skylord's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 77985476.

Lifetime stats

Skylord's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Skylord has competed in 15169 squad games and outclassed his enemies in 7578, with a win rate of 49.95%. With 51687 kills and 11463 headshots, he has a K/D ratio and headshot percentage of 6.81 and 22.18%, respectively.

When it comes to duo matches, he has won 181 of the 730 that he has participated in, giving him a win percentage of 24.79%. In the process, he has 2235 kills, out of which there are 614 headshots with a K/D ratio of 4.07 and a headshot rate of 27.47%.

Apart from this, the internet star has played 747 solo games and has a winning tally of 128, which comes down to a win ratio of 17.13%. He has racked up 2450 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.96 and has 744 headshots at a percentage of 30.37%.

Ranked stats

Skylord's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Skylord has played 1001 ranked squad matches in the current season and has come out on top in 557 of them, equating to a win percentage of 55.64%. With 4536 kills and 925 headshots, the YouTuber has a K/D ratio of 10.22 and a headshot rate of 20.39%.

Meanwhile, he has stood victorious in four of 10 duo games, leading to a win ratio of 40.00%. The player has 37 kills with a K/D ratio of 6.17. He also has eight headshots for a percentage of 21.62%.

Skylord has played four solo matches and has four kills for a 1.00 K/D ratio. He has landed a single headshot, equating to a headshot rate of 25.00%.

YouTube channel

Skylord's content seeks to make positive changes in the Free Fire community. His channel currently features 162 videos, the most popular of which has 2.3 million views.

Also Read

According to Social Blade, Abhiyuday Mishra has gained 20 thousand subscribers and 5.89 million views in the last 30 days.

Note: Stats mentioned above were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as Skylord plays more games.

Edited by Siddharth Satish