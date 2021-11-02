Skylord's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly income, real name, and more in November 2021

Abhiyuday Mishra, also known as Skylord to Free Fire players, is a content creator for Global Esports. Skylord has a subscriber base of 1.31 million and his view count has exceeded 123 million.

The player has earned a vast fan base on his Instagram page with 257k followers. In the last 30 days alone, his channel has gained 40k subscribers and more than 7.169 million views.

Skylord’s ID and stats in Free Fire

The YouTuber’s Free Fire ID is 77985476.

Lifetime stats

Skylord has a win rate of very close to 50% in squad games (Image via Free Fire)

Skylord has won 7597 of the 15228 squad games he has played to date, which approximates a win rate of 49.88%. In total, he has attained a total of 51928 frags, converting to a K/D ratio of 6.80.

Skylord has taken part in 730 duo matches and successfully earned booyahs in 181 games, maintaining a win percentage of 24.79%. He has secured 2235 kills, translating to a K/D ratio of 4.07.

Lastly, he has played 747 solo matches and triumphed on 128 occasions, which roughly equates to a win ratio of 17.13%. The player has 2450 eliminations to his name, which provides him with a K/D ratio of 3.96.

Ranked stats

Skylord has only played squad ranked games in the current season (Image via Free Fire)

Skylord has featured in 54 squad matches in BR-Ranked Season 24 and triumphed in 15 of these, corresponding to a win percentage of 27.77%. He has bagged 191 kills, registering a K/D ratio of 4.90.

As of now, Skylord has not played in ranked solo or duo matches this season.

Note: Skylord’s Free Fire stats were recorded on 2 November 2021 at the time of writing this article. As a result, it will change as he participates in matches.

Income

Skylord's estimated income (Image via Social Blade)

Abhiyuday is expected to earn in the range of $1.8K - $28.7K from his YouTube channel every month. His estimated yearly income is in the range of $21.5K - $344.1K.

YouTube channel

Skylord has been regularly uploading videos to the channel for a year now. He has 1.31 million views, which places his channel at the 2914th spot in terms of subscribers in India. Additionally, there are more than 160 videos on the channel which have resulted in more than 123 million views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish