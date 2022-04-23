Skylord's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, monthly income, and more details (April 2022)

Abhiyuday Mishra, also known by his Free Fire alias and YouTube channel name Skylord, is one of the many popular content creators in the community. The youngster from Madhya Pradesh has been active for a few years, with his primary channel surpassing 1.46 million subscribers.

With his videos, the content creator hopes to catalyst positive change in the community, which frequently results in him becoming embroiled in conflicts and controversies with others. In addition to the battle royale title, the player has also started streaming Minecraft on his third channel.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. The images and stats utilized in the article are from the MAX version.

What is Skylord's Free Fire ID?

Skylord's ID in Free Fire is 77985476. He is ranked Platinum III in the Battle Royale mode and Gold II in the Clash Squad mode.

The YouTuber's stats within the game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Skylord has 53k kills at a K/D ratio of 6.77 (Image via Garena)

Skylord has entered 15551 squad matches and bagged 7721 victories, corresponding to a win percentage of 49.64%. He has taken down 53014 opponents, converting to a K/D ratio of 6.77 while scoring 11737 headshots, leading him to a headshot rate of 22.14%.

The YouTuber has participated in 763 duo games and recorded only 181 first-place finishes, roughly estimating a win percentage of 23.72%. He has 2272 kills, and 625 of these are headshots, adding to a K/D ratio of 3.90 and a headshot percentage of 27.51%.

The player has 763 solo matches to his profile and has earned first place on 128 occasions, ensuring a win rate of 16.77%. With 2479 eliminations and 754 headshots, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.90 and a headshot rate of 30.42%.

Ranked stats

Skylord is yet to enter a match (Image via Garena)

The streamer has not featured in the ongoing Free Fire ranked season.

Clash Squad stats

Skylord has played only 567 CS games(Image via Garena)

The internet star has played 567 matches and scored 338 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 59.61%. He has notched 2104 kills with a KDA of 2.02, while his average damage per match stands at 1572. The gamer has managed 651 headshots at a headshot rate of 30.94%.

Note: Skylord's stats are subject to change.

Monthly income

His monthly earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As estimated by Social Blade, Skylord generates $504 to $8.1K every month from his YouTube channel. The yearly projections are said to be around $6K to $96.7K.

YouTube channel

Abhiyuday has been actively producing Free Fire content on YouTube for a while now. He runs multiple YouTube channels — Skylord, Skylive, and even Skylite. The former is the most successful, while the latter two boast 678k and 87.6k subscribers.

He has gained 20k subscribers and had 2.015 million views on his primary channel in the previous 30 days.

