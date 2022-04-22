Amitbhai vs Gyan Sujan: Who has better Free Fire stats as of Season 27?

Sujan Mistri, aka Gyan Sujan, has established himself as a household name in the Indian Free Fire community. Gyan Gaming, his YouTube channel, has amassed over 14 million subscribers over the course of the past few years, with the number increasing month after month.

Amit Sharma, also known as Amitbhai, on the other hand, is not too far behind. His YouTube channel has amassed more than 12.7 million subscribers. Both players are regarded as some of the best content creators in the country for the famous battle royale title.

They are known for their engaging and entertaining gameplay clips, challenges, and other game-related content, earning them billions of views.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. Moreover, the stats in the article are from the better version, Free Fire MAX.

What is Amitbhai's Free Fire ID?

Amitbhai's Free Fire ID is 206746194. His lifetime and ranked stats in the BR mode are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has taken down 25k kills (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has 9281 squad games to his credit and raked in 2529 Booyahs, constituting a win rate of 27.24%. He has acquired 25132 kills, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 3.72.

Coming to the duo games, he has made 4992 appearances to date and won 826 times, leading to a win percentage of 16.54%. With 13656 eliminations to his name, the content creator has upheld a kill-to-death ratio of 3.28.

Lastly, Amitbhai has also engaged in 3873 solo games and has played better than the opposition 323 times, acquiring a win percentage of 8.33%. He has taken down 9116 foes in the mode alone and maintains a K/D ratio of 2.57.

Ranked stats

The content creator has not played a single game (Image via Garena)

The content creator is yet to enter any ranked game in Free Fire Ranked Season 27.

What is Gyan Sujan's Free Fire ID?

Gyan Sujan's Free Fire ID is 70393167. His stats are outlined in the following section:

Lifetime stats

Gyan Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Gyan Sujan got himself into 19162 squad matches and went on to win 6836 of them, notching a win percentage of 35.67%. He has recorded 68822 kills, registering a K/D ratio of 5.58.

The internet star has participated in 2235 duo matches and earned himself 510 first positions, corresponding to a win rate of 22.81%. He has chalked up 6107 kills, approximating a K/D ratio of 3.54.

Coming to solo stats, the player has made 1446 appearances and managed to stay undefeated on 159 occasions, leading to a win rate of 10.99%. Gyan Sujan has attained 2379 kills while retaining a K/D ratio of 1.85.

Ranked stats

Gyan Sujan is yet to play a ranked match (Image via Garena)

Like Amitbhai, Gyan Gaming has not played a ranked game from this account in the ongoing season.

Note: Players' stats within the game were recorded on 22 April 2022 and are subject to change.

Amitbhai vs. Gyan Gaming: Who has better stats?

Amitbhai Gyan Sujan Types of games Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of games 3873 4992 9281 1446 2235 19162 Wins 323 826 2529 159 510 6836 Win rate 8.33% 16.54% 27.24% 10.99% 22.81% 35.67% Kills 9116 13656 25132 2379 6107 68822 K/D ratio 2.57 3.28 3.72 1.85 3.54 5.58

Gyan Gaming has a superior K/D ratio as well as a higher win rate in contrast to Amitbhai in lifetime duo and squad matches. Coming to solo games, Amitbhai has a better kill-to-death ratio, but the former takes the lead when it comes to the win rate.

The two have not featured in a ranked game this season, and hence only their lifetime stats can be evaluated.

Edited by R. Elahi