Skylord’s Free Fire ID, stats, ranking, real name and monthly earning details

Skylord is a well-known name in the Indian Free Fire scene, who aims to bring a positive change to the game’s community with his videos. In the process, the content creator has gained a substantial fan base on the video-sharing platform YouTube.

Presently, Skylord boasts a massive subscriber count of over 1.26 million with 116.92 million views combined. He also has 249 thousand followers on his Instagram handle.

Skylord’s Free Fire ID and stats

Skylord’s Free Fire ID is 77985476, and his real name is Abhiyuday Mishra.

Lifetime stats

Skylord’s lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Skylord has made 15070 appearances in squad mode and has 7533 Booyahs, resulting in a win rate of 49.98%. With 51258 kills, he has ensured a K/D ratio of 6.80.

The content creator has also featured in 722 duo games and has come out on top on 178 occasions, having a win percentage of 24.65%. He has collected 2212 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.07.

Skylord has competed in 747 solo matches and has bettered his foes in 128, leading to a win ratio of 17.13%. In these matches, he has notched 2450 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.96.

Ranked stats

Skylord’s ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Skylord has stood victorious in 513 of the 899 squad matches he has played in the current season, retaining a win percentage of 57.06%. He has 4110 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 10.65.

Apart from this, the popular YouTuber has played two duo games and has secured a single win, which comes down to a win rate of 50.00%. The player has 14 kills in this mode with a K/D ratio of 14.00.

He has played four solo matches as well and has racked up four kills.

Monthly earnings

Skylord's income and rank details (Image via Social Blade)

Skylord’s monthly earnings from his primary channel are estimated to be between $6.4K and $102.4K.

YouTube channel and rank

Skylord has been regularly posting content related to Free Fire for quite some time, with the oldest video dating to June 2020. His channel currently features 160 videos, the most-watched of which has almost 2.3 million views.

Also Read

Skylord's channel is ranked 2986 in the country, while his subscriber rank is 21082, according to Social Blade.

Note: The stats mentioned above were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as Skylord plays more games in Free Fire

Free Fire MAX has been finally released! Check out all the latest information here!

Edited by Siddharth Satish