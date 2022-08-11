Skylord's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in August 2022

Abhiyuday "Skylord" Mishra is listed among the most successful Free Fire content creators in India.

His main channel has over 1.46 million subscribers. However, he has been inactive on YouTube recently. Abhiyuday also runs two other channels, Skylite (85.6k subscribers) and Skylive (662k subscribers).

Skylord's Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Skylord's Free Fire MAX ID is 77985476. His stats in the battle royale title as of 11 August 2022 are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Skylord's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Skylord has participated in 764 solo games and has won 129 of them with a win rate of 16.88%. He has accumulated 2486 frags and 755 headshots, resulting in a K/D ratio of 3.91 and a headshot rate of 30.37%.

He has also won 181 out of 763 duo matches to secure a win rate of 23.72%. Skylord has taken down 2272 opponents and has 625 headshots, with a K/D ratio of 3.90 and a headshot rate of 27.51%.

Abhiyuday Mishra has played 15761 squad matches, earning 7831 Booyahs with a win rate of 49.68%. He has notched 54192 kills and 11998 headshots, retaining a K/D ratio of 6.83 and a headshot rate of 22.14%.

Ranked stats

Skylord's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Skylord has competed in 134 ranked squad games in this Free Fire MAX season and has won 74 matches for a win rate of 55.22%. The player has accumulated 803 eliminations and 176 headshots, averaging a K/D ratio of 13.38 and a headshot rate of 21.92%.

He is yet to play a single ranked solo or duo match this season.

Clash Squad

Skylord's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has won 365 games out of 613 Clash Squad matches, resulting in a win rate of 59.54%. The Indian star has racked up 2311 frags and 692 headshots, translating to a KDA of 2.01 and an average headshot rate of 29.94%.

Note: Skylord's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 11 August and will change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

Skylord's income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Abhiyuday Mishra's monthly earnings through his Skylord channel are approximately within the range of $164 and $2.6K. The estimates for the entire range come out between $2K and $31.4K.

YouTube channel

Abhiyuday started the Skylord channel at the beginning of 2020 and was able to become a well-known player in the community in the next few years. His channel garnered around 150k subscribers by the end of September 2020. In May 2021, he had over one million subscribers.

The player has uploaded 228 videos on the channel that have more than 152 million views. His videos have received 654.084k views in the last 30 days alone.

