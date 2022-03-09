Skylord's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, monthly income, real name, and Discord server (March 2022)

The Free Fire community is home to plenty of content creators who release various videos on several platforms to entertain their audiences. Abhiyuday "Skylord" Mishra is a popular YouTuber from Madhya Pradesh, India.

The player regularly uploads videos through which he hopes to influence change in the community. This has resulted in him amassing over 1.43 million subscribers, which continues to grow month after month.

What are Skylord's Free Fire MAX ID and stats?

His ID in Free Fire MAX is 77985476, and his stats are:

Lifetime stats

Skylord enjoys a K/D ratio of 6.7 in the squad matches (Image via Garena)

In 15535 squad matches, Skylord has scored 7714 Booyahs, yielding a win percentage of 49.65. He has attained 52947 kills, registering a K/D ratio of 6.7.

He has played 749 duo matches overall and retained first place 181 times, averaging a win ratio of 24.16%. Abhiyuday has notched 2265 eliminations, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 3.99.

The YouTuber has made 763 appearances in solo matches and has been undefeated on 128 occasions, approximating a win ratio of 16.77%. He has 2479 frags, securing a 3.90 K/D ratio.

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has bagged 11 squad wins (Image via Garena)

When looking at the 34 ranked squad matches Skylord has participated in since the start of the season, his win percentage stands at 32.35%, with 11 victories. He has accumulated 83 kills throughout these games, adding to a kill-to-death ratio of 3.61.

The content creator has participated in 16 matches thus far but has yet to come out at the other end with a victory. He has maintained a kill-to-death ratio of 1.69, with 27 frags.

CS Career

Skylord has won close to 60% of his games (Image via Garena)

Skylord has contested in 566 squad matches and accomplished 338 wins, earning him a win percentage of 59.72%. He upholds a KDA of 2.02 and average damage per match of 1572 with 2103 kills in total.

Note: Skylord's Free Fire MAX stats are subject to change.

Estimated monthly income

Skylord's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade approximates Skylord's monthly earnings through the YouTube channel to be between $943 and $15.1K. The annualized estimates are within the range of $11.3K and $181K.

Discord server

Skylord's Discord server (Image via Discord)

Skylord has over 154k members on his Discord server, and readers can join it using this link.

YouTube channel

Skylord has been successfully running his channel for under two years now. He has had tremendous success so far with the content.

The channel has over 200 uploads and has received over 144 million views. Even during the last month, he has gained 20k subscribers and 3.77 million views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer