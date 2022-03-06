What is FireEyes Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID? Stats, real name, Discord link, and monthly income details (March 2022)

The Free Fire community is home to many content creators that have achieved incredible success in recent years. Pratham, better known by his YouTube channel, FireEyes Gaming, is an up-and-coming and influential YouTuber from India.

The gamer frequently uploads various content related to the battle royale game, earning him over 3.94 million subscribers. He also commands a massive following of 112k on his Instagram handle.

What is FireEyes Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats?

FireEyes Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 435180912. The lifetime and ranked stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

FireEyes Gaming has over 53k frags (Image via Garena)

Pratham has won 3627 of the 16772 squad matches in Free Fire MAX, maintaining a 21.62%-win ratio. With 53551 frags, he holds a kill-to-death ratio of 4.07.

FireEyes Gaming has 1695 duo matches to his credit to date and has converted 258 of these into first-place finishes, resulting in a win rate of 14.74%. He has churned out 4661 kills, accumulating a K/D ratio of 3.24.

In the end, he has made 1019 appearances in solo matches, accumulating a win percentage of 10.40%. FireEyes Gaming recorded 2623 kills while scoring a K/D ratio of 2.87.

Ranked stats

Pratham has not played other than squad matches (Image via Garena)

FireEyes Gaming has competed in two ranked squad matches this season and maintained a cent-percent win rate. He has attained ten eliminations for a K/D ratio of 10.

He is yet to feature in any solo or duo games.

CS Career

CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

The content creator has participated in 1781 Clash Squad games and walked away with 916 Booyahs, accumulating a win percentage of 51.43%. With 8021 eliminations, he has racked up 8021 kills at a kill-to-death ratio of 1.72.

Note: FireEyes Gaming’s Free Fire stats are subject to change.

Guild and rank

His guild details (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber is the leader of the FG E-SPORTS guild in Free Fire MAX, which has the following ID - 63788946. He has achieved Gold 3 in BR-Ranked and Platinum 2 in CS-Ranked in the ongoing seasons.

Discord channel

FireEyes Gaming's (Image via Garena)

Gamers can join FireEyes Gaming’s Discord Server using this link.

Monthly income

FireEyes Gaming's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, the FireEyes Gaming YouTube channel generates $2.3K and $36.6K each month. The predicted annual earnings are estimated between $27.5K to $439.2K.

YouTube channel

FireEyes Gaming launched his YouTube channel in late 2019 and saw a fast expansion, eventually reaching a million subscribers in 2020. Pratham has over 459 million views combined on his 300+ videos. He has accumulated 20k subscribers and 9.15 million video views in the previous month alone.

