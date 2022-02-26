5 Free Fire MAX tips to reach Heroic rank faster in BR Ranked Season 26

History repeated itself when Free Fire was banned in India. Luckily Free Fire MAX, the enhanced version of the battle royale game, was spared from the blow.

Hence, many regular players and content creators have switched to this iteration to rank up before the current season concludes. Since Heroic is the highest rank users can reach in Free Fire MAX, here are a few tips and tricks that they can use to become the last person/team standing.

Pointers to reach Heroic in Free Fire MAX

1) Goal to survive

By taking an aggressive stance, BR enthusiasts often tend to forget that Free Fire MAX is ultimately a game of survival. Gamers always aim to eliminate enemies, thereby risking their death in the process.

By opting for a passive approach, players can guarantee their survival is longer than others by simply playing on defense.

2) Communication

In squad matches, communication is often on the loose end when users team up with random teammates. Hence, they must always aim to play BR and Clash Squad matches with their friends to ensure proper communication.

Therefore, gamers can be assured that a teammate will come to their aid in times of crisis instead of abandoning them.

3) Character selection and ability stacking

Since Free Fire MAX offers a wide range of characters, players can pick from the various active and passive choices available in the in-game store.

If mobile gamers already have various characters in their possession, they can also stack their skills to use multiple abilities at once.

4) Pet boost

Similar to characters, pets have special skills that players can use. Hence, they are considered great companions that add to the ability of a character.

Pets are usually offered for free via a Top Up event when they are introduced in the battle royale game and can also be purchased once the event time runs out.

5) Tactical gear

Users usually do not use explosives in battle royale titles unless the situation absolutely calls for it. Gloo walls are instrumental as a temporary shield from enemy fire and should be used more in matches.

Similarly, other explosive items are also worth using more often, especially when players are in no mood to confront their enemies directly.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer