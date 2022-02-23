Best MP40 gun skins in Free Fire MAX as of February 2022

Free Fire MAX has a good arsenal of weapons consisting of assault rifles, sniper rifles, sub-machine guns and more. The battle royale title also has gun skins that players can buy to make their weapons more powerful.

MP40 is one of the most popular sub-machine guns in the battle royale game. It performs well in medium to close range combat, and if players want to derive more benefits from the weapon, they can equip it with any of the skins given below.

Best MP40 skins in Free Fire MAX

Here are a few of the best MP40 skins that players can choose from in Free Fire MAX:

1) Mechanical

Mechanical is one of the most popular MP40 gun skins in the game. It gives the weapon a double booster in damage and a single booster in range. However, the only negative aspect of this gun skin is that it reduces MP40’s reload speed.

2) Lunar

Similar to Mechanical, Lunar also reduces the reload speed of the weapon. On the other hand, this weapon skin gives a single boost when it comes to range and double boost in case of accuracy.

The gun skin is often favored by players because of its looks.

3) New Year

The New Year skin helps in booting the damage and magazine of the sub-machine gun. This, in turn, reduces the accuracy of the weapon.

Thus, the New Year skin is best suited for players using D-bee, as the character, alongside the weapon, helps in improving accuracy.

4) Sneaky Clown

The MP40 skin helps in improving the magazine of the weapon along with its rate of fire. However, the range of the weapon is reduced. Nonetheless, this reduction is not much of a threat, as the gun performs its best in close range fights.

5) Carnival Carnage

Players can purchase the Carnival Carnage skin from the in-game store for 40 diamonds. The fancy gun skin increases the accuracy twice as much as the damage. To offset this, the reload speed of the weapon is reduced.

Disclaimer: The list reflects the personal views of the writer, and the gun skins are not arranged in any particular order.

