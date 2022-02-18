5 best gun combinations in Free Fire Max (February 2022)

Like every Battle Royale game, Free Fire MAX players have the liberty to use two primary guns and one secondary weapon to defend themselves. From assault rifles to sniper rifles, players can mix and match different types of primary weapons.

Choosing the most effective can be a bit of a challenge, especially for beginners. Hence, here are the best Free Fire MAX gun combinations that they can opt for.

Best gun combinations in Free Fire MAX

1) PARAFAL + M1887

This gun combination should only be used for short to medium range fights. PARAFAL, being an assault rifle, has moderate range and good movement speed that is beneficial for medium-range combat.

M1887 is the deadliest shotgun among the four available in Free Fire MAX. With a damage rate of 100, the gun’s magazine is its only negative point, which is why players must have good accuracy while using this weapon for short-range fights.

2) VECTOR + M249

The SMG (Sub-automatic Machine Gun) and LMG (Light Machine Gun) combination is underrated in Battle Royale games but yields good results. VECTOR is one of the best SMGs with a reasonable rate of fire and excellent movement speed.

M249 is a heavy gun that should only be used if there are multiple enemies at once. The gun has a good range, and players must always keep it loaded, as reloading takes time due to its magazine capacity.

3) GROZA + AWM

An assault rifle with a sniper is a classic combination in Battle Royale matches. Groza has a good range and has a decent rate of fire, damage rate and movement speed to perform well in medium ranges.

AWM is the most favored sniper rifle in Free Fire MAX and is often found in drop loots. The gun has excellent range, damage rate, accuracy and comes pre-equipped with an 8x scope, making it the best sniper rifle that the game has to offer.

4) MP5 + KAR98K

MP5 is one of the best SMGs in Free Fire MAX. The popular weapon has an excellent rate of fire, reload speed, movement speed, and magazine, which makes it deadly in close to medium range fights. MP5 can be best paired with a sniper rifle for players interested in long-range combat. KAR98K is a classic rifle that has great damage range and accuracy.

5) MP40 + AUG

MP40 is one of the most popular guns, and players can boost their statistics using the vast range of skins that the game comes up with. The rate of fire and the movement speed of the gun is worth appreciating.

Pairing MP40 with an assault rifle like AUG will allow players to eliminate their enemies quickly. AUG has good movement speed and a decent rate of fire, damage, reload speed and accuracy.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the writer's personal views.

