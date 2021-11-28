Slumber Queen’s Free Fire ID stats, channel rank, monthly income, and best videos

Pavi, popularly known by her YouTube channel – Slumber Queen, is an Indian Free Fire content creator. She has been streaming the battle royale title regularly for quite some time and has amassed a fairly sizable fan base.

At the moment, she possesses 683 thousand subscribers and 30.10 million views. She also has 132k Instagram followers. Slumber Queen also has 2.9 million followers on Booyah.

Slumber Queen’s Free Fire ID and stats

Slumber Queen’s Free Fire ID is 525471774. Here are her stats as of today, 28 November 2021:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Slumber Queen has made 14818 appearances in the squad mode and has 4205 first-place finishes, which comes down to a win ratio of 28.37%. With 28677 frags, she has maintained a kill-to-death ratio of 2.70.

Meanwhile, she has competed in 2266 duo matches and has 293 Booyahs, converting to a win rate of 12.93%. At a K/D ratio of 1.89, she has 3736 kills.

The YouTuber has bettered her foes in 64 of the 1209 solo games as well, leading to a win percentage of 5.29%. She has notched 2281 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.99.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Slumber Queen has featured in 184 ranked squad matches and has 32 wins, corresponding to a win rate of 17.39%. In the process, she has 567 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.73.

Coming into duo mode, she has participated in five games and has six kills, with a K/D ratio of 1.20.

Note: These stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

Monthly income

Income and rank of Slumber Queen (Image via Social Blade)

Slumber Queen’s monthly income from her channel is mentioned between $108 and $1.7K. (Source: Social Blade)

Best videos

On her YouTube channel, the top 3 most-viewed videos are at 963k views, 573k views, and 518k views:

1) I Pranked On PVS Gaming || Funny Video || Slumber Queen || Free Fire

2) Kutty Gokul Vs Slumber Queen || 1 vs 1 Clash Squad || Free Fire Tricks Tamil

3) Gaming Tamizhan Vs Slumber Queen || 1 vs 1 Clash Squad || Free Fire Tricks Tamil

YouTube channel and rank

Slumber Queen has periodically posted content related to Garena Free Fire, and the oldest video on her channel dates to September 2019. Within the previous 30 days, she has gained six thousand subscribers and approximately 430.58 thousand views.

Slumber Queen’s country rank is 6456 on Social Blade.

Edited by Srijan Sen