Slumber Queen’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and YouTube income in July 2022

Pavi, who is popular in the Free Fire community as Slumber Queen, is a famous Tamil YouTuber. She regularly posts videos about the battle royale title and occasionally streams on her channel and Garena’s Booyah app.

Her YouTube subscriber count stands at over 674 thousand, and her channel has over 30 million views. Slumber Queen also has over three million followers on Booyah.

The section below details Slumber Queen's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and more.

Slumber Queen’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Slumber Queen’s Free Fire MAX ID is 525471774. She is the leader of the PVS ARMY guild, whose ID is 65165738.

The stats maintained by the YouTuber in the game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Slumber Queen’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Slumber Queen has competed in 1214 solo games and has been victorious on 64 occasions, translating to a win rate of 5.27%. She has accumulated 2284 kills and 519 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 1.99 and a headshot percentage of 22.72%.

The content creator has also participated in 2272 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in 294 games, equating to a win rate of 12.94%. With 3753 kills and 741 headshots, she possesses a K/D ratio of 1.90 and a headshot percentage of 19.74%.

Slumber Queen has participated in 15844 squad games and has bettered her foes in 4483 matches, ensuring a win rate of 28.29%. She has racked up 32164 kills in the process, alongside 6006 headshots for a K/D ratio of 2.83 and a headshot percentage of 18.67%.

Ranked stats

Slumber Queen’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Slumber Queen has played 87 squad matches in the current ranked season of Free Fire MAX and has 32 first-place finishes, converting to a win rate of 36.78%. She has a total of 339 kills and 54 headshots with a K/D ratio of 6.16 and a headshot percentage of 15.93%.

She has not played any ranked solo and duo games so far.

CS Career

Slumber Queen’s CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Slumber Queen has played 4597 matches in the game’s Clash Squad mode and has 2599 victories, resulting in a win rate of 56.54%. She has 17575 kills and 5018 headshots for a KDA of 1.52 and a headshot percentage of 28.55%.

Note: Slumber Queen’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as she plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Slumber Queen’s YouTube income

Slumber Queen’s income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

Slumber Queen’s monthly income from her YouTube channel is between $9 and $150, and her yearly revenue lies between $113 - $1.8K (Source: Social Blade).

YouTube channel

Slumber Queen has been uploading content for almost three years now, and the oldest video on her channel was uploaded in September 2019. At the moment, her channel has more than 530 uploads, and the most-watched video is a prank on PVS Gaming, with more than 975 thousand views.

According to the Social Blade website, Slumber Queen’s channel has gained 37.551 thousand views in the last 30 days alone.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far