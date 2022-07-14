PK Karan's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and YouTube income in July 2022

Karan Oraon, widely recognized as PK Karan, is a prominent Indian content creator who focuses on Garena Free Fire. He runs the PK GAMERS YouTube channel with PK Parwez (Parwez Ahmed).

Their channel currently has over 3.25 million subscribers, and their videos have more than 531 million views. They also run the PK Gamers Live channel, which has 16.5 thousand subscribers.

PK Karan's Free Fire MAX ID and stats

PK Karan's Free Fire MAX ID is 329801798. He is ranked Heroic in the Battle Royale mode and Master in the Clash Squad mode.

His in-game stats are listed below:

Lifetime stats

PK Karan's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

PK Karan has played 4027 solo games and has 225 first-place finishes, converting to a win rate of 5.58%. He has 8096 kills and 2569 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.13 and a headshot percentage of 31.73%.

The content creator has also outclassed enemies in 528 out of 4683 duo matches, leading to a win rate of 11.27%. With 10208 frags and 2446 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2.46 and a headshot percentage of 23.96%.

He has played 9342 games in the squad mode and has been victorious on 1596 occasions, with a win rate of 17.08%. The player has 22230 kills and 5078 headshots, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.87 and a headshot percentage of 22.84%.

Ranked stats

PK Karan's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

PK Karan has competed in 109 duo matches and has 15 victories, coming down to a win rate of 13.76%. He has 256 kills and 57 headshots with a K/D ratio of 2.72 and a headshot percentage of 22.27%.

The YouTuber has played 83 squad games and has 13 wins, corresponding to a win rate of 15.66%. He has secured 278 kills and 71 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.97 and a headshot percentage of 25.54%.

CS Career

PK Karan's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

PK Karan has played 5266 Clash Squad games and has 3206 Booyahs, resulting in a win rate of 60.88%. He has 24795 kills and 8953 headshots for a KDA of 1.66 and a headshot percentage of 36.11%.

Note: PK Karan's stats were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as he plays more matches in Free Fire MAX.

PK Karan's YouTube income

PK Karan's income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, the monthly YouTube income from the PK Gamers channel lies between $235 - $3.8K, and the yearly income is around $235 - $3.8K and $2.8K - $45.1K.

YouTube channel

Karan and Parwez began making videos on the PK Gamers channel a few years ago and have since grown in popularity as a result of the great content they produce. They have around 1000 videos on the channel, the most popular of which has received 22 million views.

As per Social Blade, they have managed to acquire 939.832 thousand views in the last 30 days alone.

