Gaming Aura’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and YouTube income in July 2022

Abhishek Bisht, popularly known as Gaming Aura, is a renowned Indian Free Fire personality. He is a caster and has been a part of numerous top tournaments. He is also a content creator on YouTube.

Gaming Aura currently has one million subscribers on his primary channel. He also has three more channels on the platform: Aura Vlogs, Aura Live, and Aura Gaming Esports.

Gaming Aura’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Gaming Aura’s Free Fire MAX ID is 152111745. He is the leader of the Team Aura guild, whose ID is 1003341060.

His stats in the game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Gaming Aura has played 2989 solo games and has 211 first-place finishes, converting to a win rate of 7.05%. He has bagged 6377 kills and 1432 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.30 and a headshot percentage of 22.46%.

The caster has 371 victories in 4735 appearances in the duo mode, possessing a win rate of 7.83%. With 12458 frags and 3146 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2.85 and a headshot percentage of 25.25%.

Abhishek has competed in 6021 squad matches as well and has been victorious on 821 occasions, leading to a win rate of 13.63%. He has 149674 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.88 and has 3697 headshots with a headshot percentage of 24.69%.

Ranked stats

In the game’s ongoing ranked season, Gaming Aura has played 29 duo matches but has failed to secure a win. He has accumulated 79 kills and 22 headshots, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.72 and a headshot percentage of 27.85%.

The YouTuber has also appeared in 17 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 2 matches, retaining a win rate of 11.76%. He has 57 kills and 21 headshots with a K/D ratio of 3.80 and a headshot percentage of 36.84%.

CS Career

In the Clash Squad mode of Free Fire MAX, Gaming Aura has participated in 2578 games and has 1584 wins, resulting in a win rate of 61.44%. He has secured 15140 kills and 5943 headshots, maintaining a KDA of 1.94 and a headshot percentage of 39.25%.

Note: Gaming Aura's stats were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as he plays more matches in Free Fire MAX.

Gaming Aura’s YouTube income

Gaming Aura’s monthly and yearly YouTube income are between $123 - $2K and $1.5K - $23.6K, respectively. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Gaming Aura’s oldest video on the channel dates back to August 2018, and he has been regularly posting game-related content since then.

The channel has 767 uploads, and the videos have more than 87.17 million views. The highest-watched video has 875 thousand views.

According to the Social Blade website, Gaming Aura’s videos have garnered 491.251 thousand views in the last 30 days alone.

