Nobru’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, Headshots, and YouTube income in July 2022

Bruno “Nobru” Goes is a famous personality relating to Free Fire. He is an esports athlete and plays for Fluxo, which he founded alongside Lucio “Cerol” dos Santos. Aside from that, he creates content and streams the battle royale game on YouTube.

At the moment, Nobru features a subscriber count of over 13.6 million while also possessing more than 205.887 million views on his channel. He has 13.4 million and 791 thousand followers on his Instagram and Twitter handles, respectively.

Nobru’s Free Fire MAX details

Nobru’s Free Fire MAX ID is 228159683. He is part of the FLUXOGAMING guild, and the ID number for the same is 2022157533.

Listed below are details about his stats, including the K/D ratio and headshots:

Lifetime stats

Here are the lifetime stats ensured by the content creator in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Nobru has competed in 5178 solo games and has 790 first-place finishes, leading to a win rate of 15.25%. He has 21567 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.91 and 10370 headshots at a headshot percentage of 48.08%.

Within the duo mode, the internet star has bettered his foes in 414 of the 2825 appearances, possessing a win rate of 14.65%. At a K/D ratio of 3.86 and a headshot percentage of 36.79%, he has 9317 frags and 3428 headshots.

The YouTuber has 11941 participations in squad matches, winning 2476 for a win rate of 20.73%. With 29944 eliminations and 9366 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 3.16 and a headshot percentage of 31.28%.

Ranked stats

The stats ensured by Nobru in the ongoing ranked season (Image via Garena)

In Free Fire MAX’s current season, the esports athlete has featured in 22 solo games and has come out on top on five occasions, converting to a win rate of 22.72%. He has 173 kills and 124 headshots for a K/D ratio of 10.18 and a headshot percentage of 71.68%.

The streamer has also played three duo matches and has secured one elimination, which was a headshot, maintaining a K/D ratio of 0.33 and a headshot percentage of 100%.

The content creator has played 15 squad games and remained unbeaten in one, corresponding to a win rate of 6.66%. He has accumulated 80 frags and 57 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.71 and a headshot percentage of 71.25%.

Note: The stats of Nobru were recorded when writing the article. They are subject to change as he plays more matches in Free Fire MAX.

Nobru’s YouTube income

Earnings and other details about Nobru’s channel as per Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

Nobru’s monthly YouTube income lies between $2.8K and $45.6K. His yearly income ranges from $34.2K to $546.9K (Source: Social Blade).

YouTube channel

For the past few years, Nobru has been consistently streaming and posting content related to Garena Free Fire. His channel currently has more than 304 uploads, with the most-watched video receiving 7.4 million views.

According to Social Blade, Nobru has gained 100 thousand subscribers and 11.393 million views in the last 30 days.

Apart from all this, he has also started a vlog channel with over 550 thousand subscribers.

