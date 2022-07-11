Helping Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, and YouTube income in July 2022

Sarfraj, who goes by the name of Helping Gamer, is a prominent YouTuber who creates content related to Garena Free Fire. Through his videos, he intends to help users; in essence, he provides guides on various subjects, including events and other things.

Since starting his channel a few years back, Helping Gamer has accumulated more than 7.88 million subscribers. In the meantime, the total number of views has surpassed 580.573 million.

Helping Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Helping Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 517121909. He is the leader of the H.G_ARMY guild, whose ID number is 1007786301.

The following are the stats maintained by Helping Gamer within the game:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats of YouTuber in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Helping Gamer has played 2877 solo games and has come out on top on 174 occasions, leading to a win rate of 6.04%. He has 4984 kills and 1311 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 1.84 and a headshot percentage of 26.30%.

The content creator has competed in 2927 duo matches and 188 first-place finishes, possessing a win rate of 6.42%. With 5570 frags and 1303 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2.03 and a headshot percentage of 23.39%.

Sarfraj has made 7225 appearances in the squad mode, winning 1173 for a win rate of 16.23%. He has bagged 16673 eliminations and 4864 headshots, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.75 and a headshot percentage of 29.17%.

Ranked stats

Stats maintained in the ongoing ranked season (Image via Garena)

When looking at his stats in the ongoing season of Free Fire MAX, the streamer has featured in three solo games but has failed to secure a win. He has notched three kills for a K/D ratio of 1.00, and there are no headshots.

The content creator has also participated in two duo matches and racked up two eliminations for a K/D ratio of 0.67. In it, there is one headshot, maintaining a headshot percentage of 50.00%.

The YouTuber has played 15 squad games and has remained unbeaten in one, holding a win rate of 6.66%. He has 30 frags with 11 headshots for a K/D ratio of 2.14 and a headshot percentage of 36.67%.

Note: The stats of Helping Gamer were recorded at the time of writing the article. They are subject to change as he plays more matches in Free Fire MAX.

Helping Gamer’s YouTube income

Helping Gamer’s YouTube income (Image via Social Blade)

The Social Blade website states that the monthly YouTube income of Helping Gamer lies between $1.3K and $21.2K. His yearly earnings are between $15.9K and $254.9K.

YouTube channel

Helping Gamer has been regularly uploading content to his channel, and there are currently more than 1060 uploads to his name. The most-watched video is Noob to Pro Account, which has gained more than 11 million views.

Social Blade says he has acquired 5.31 million views in the last 30 days. Additionally, Sarfraj has started another channel named MASK BOY VLOGS, but he is yet to upload content.

