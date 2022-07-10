Daddy Calling's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in July 2022

Rohit Dhotre Patil, commonly known as Daddy Calling, is a renowned personality that most Indian Free Fire players will be aware of. He is incredibly popular, and the main factors for this are his high-leveled in-game ID and the remarkable gameplay he exhibits on the battlefield.

As of this writing, Daddy Calling has more than 1.46 million subscribers on his channel, alongside a view count of over 100 million. He also possesses 73.7 thousand followers on his Instagram handle, showcasing his mass popularity.

Below are details regarding Daddy Calling’s Free Fire MAX ID and more details.

Daddy Calling’s Free Fire MAX ID, rank, and stats

Daddy Calling’s Free Fire MAX ID is 194095234. He is ranked Heroic in the Battle Royale mode and Master in the Clash Squad mode.

Details about his in-game stats are provided below:

Lifetime stats

Daddy Calling's lifetime stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Daddy Calling has played 1665 solo games and bettered his foes in 558, translating to a win rate of 33.51%. He has secured 6181 kills and 1478 headshots for a K/D ratio of 5.58 and a headshot percentage of 23.91%.

The player has also appeared in 1690 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in 339, leading to a win rate of 20.05%. At a K/D ratio of 3.12 and a headshot percentage of 22.77%, he has 4221 kills and 961 headshots.

Rohit has additionally played 18005 squad games and has 5436 first-place finishes, possessing a win rate of 30.19%. He has bagged 54632 kills and 10733 headshots in the process for a K/D ratio of 4.35 and a headshot percentage of 19.65%.

Ranked stats

The content creator has not played solo ranked games in the ongoing season (Image via Garena)

Daddy Calling has competed in two duo ranked matches in the ongoing season but has failed to secure a win or a kill.

In the squad mode, the YouTuber has played 185 squad games and has come out on top on 43 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 23.24%. He has racked up 875 kills and 246 headshots for a K/D ratio of 6.16 and a headshot percentage of 28.11%.

CS Career

Stats maintained by Rohit in the Clash Squad game mode (Image via Garena)

Within the Clash Squad game mode, Daddy Calling has played 6372 games and has 3840 Booyahs for a win rate of 60.26%. With 30426 kills and 11538 headshots, he has a KDA of 1.77 and a headshot percentage of 60.26%.

Note: The stats of Daddy Calling will change as he plays more matches within Garena Free Fire MAX.

Daddy Calling’s monthly income

Monthly income details of Daddy Calling (Image via Social Blade)

Daddy Calling’s monthly income is between $2.1K and $32.9K. In contrast, the yearly earnings range from $24.7K to $395K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Rohit has been successfully running his YouTube channel for quite a while and the oldest video dates to April 2021. Since then, he has made over 280 uploads, out of which the most-watched one has gained more than 19 million views.

According to the Social Blade website, Daddy Calling has accumulated 110 thousand subscribers and 8.229 million views within the last 30 days.

