Munna bhai gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in July 2022

Venkata Atchuth, aka Munna bhai gaming, is a popular YouTuber who focuses on Garena Free Fire. Over time, he has built a reputation for himself as one of the most well-known content creators in the Indian community.

Primarily, Munna bhai gaming livestreams and uploads content on the game in Telugu. He currently features more than 2.97 million subscribers and over 288.847 million views.

Aside from that, he has two additional channels: MBG ARMY and TEAM MBG, posting 1.19 million subscribers and 351 thousand subscribers.

Munna bhai gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID details

Munna bhai gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 402752655. He is the leader of the TEAM MBG guild, whose ID number is 1002207496.

The content creator is presently ranked Heroic in Battle Royale and Master in Clash Squad. His stats in the game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Munna bhai gaming’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Munna bhai gaming has played 4386 solo games in Free Fire MAX and has come out on top on 1140 occasions, leading to a win rate of 25.99%. He has 19907 kills and 11632 headshots for a K/D ratio of 6.13 and a headshot percentage of 58.43%.

The YouTuber has 2646 duo appearances and 651 first-place finishes, translating to a win rate of 24.60%. With 9871 frags and 4885 headshots, he has secured a K/D ratio of 4.95 and a headshot percentage of 49.49%.

Atchuth has also competed in 12571 squad matches and remained unbeaten in 3916, with a win rate of 31.15%. At a K/D ratio of 5.82 and a headshot percentage of 48.71%, he has 50341 eliminations and 24519 headshots.

Ranked stats

Munna bhai gaming’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The gamer has played one duo match in the current season, killing three opponents for a K/D ratio of 3.00. He has one headshot at a headshot percentage of 33.33%.

The famous personality has 33 participations in the squad mode, winning 18 for a win rate of 54.54%. He has bagged 180 kills and 107 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 12.00 and a headshot percentage of 59.44%.

CS Career

Munna bhai gaming’s CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

In the Clash Squad game mode, the streamer has featured in 3382 games and has 2659 victories, ensuring a win rate of 78.62%. He has notched 22179 kills and 15871 headshots for a KDA of 3.16 and a headshot percentage of 71.56%.

Note: Munna bhai gaming’s stats will change as he proceeds to play more matches in Garena Free Fire MAX.

Munna bhai gaming’s monthly income

These are the details about his earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to the Social Blade website, Munna bhai gaming’s monthly income is between $1.1K and $16.8K. The yearly earnings of the content creator are stated to lie between $12.6K and $201.9K.

YouTube channel

Venkata Atchuth has found great success on YouTube since he began creating content over three years ago. The channel’s oldest video dates to May 2019, and there have been around 1170 uploads since then. The most-watched one had 6.6 million views as of this writing.

In the previous 30 days, Munna bhai gaming has garnered 30 thousand subscribers and 4.207 million views, according to Social Blade.

