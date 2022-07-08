BlackPink Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in July 2022

Diya Hazarika, better known in the Indian Free Fire community as Miss Diya or BlackPink Gaming, is one of the most prominent female content creators in the country. She regularly livestreams the battle royale title and also frequently posts gameplay highlights and challenges.

The BlackPink Gaming channel has 1.21 million subscribers, and Diya has over 39.3 thousand followers on Instagram. She also runs another channel, Miss Diya Live, which has over 33 thousand subscribers.

Listed below are details regarding BlackPink Gaming’s Free Fire ID, rank, and more.

BlackPink Gaming’s Free Fire ID, rank, and stats

BlackPink Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 558477413. She is the leader of the MISS-DIYA<YT guild, whose ID number is 3024263340.

The content creator is ranked Silver I in the ongoing season of the Battle Royale mode and Diamond II in the Clash Squad mode. Listed below are her in-game stats:

Lifetime stats

Miss Diya's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

BlackPink Gaming has played 6209 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 646 matches, ensuring a win rate of 10.40%. She has accumulated 13326 kills and 2877 headshots with a K/D ratio of 2.40 and a headshot percentage of 21.59%.

She has been victorious in 2004 out of 11568 duo matches, leading to a win rate of 17.32%. With 29307 frags and 5715 headshots, the player has a K/D ratio of 3.06 and a headshot percentage of 19.50%.

The YouTuber has also participated in 11854 squad matches and has 2705 first-place finishes, resulting in a win rate of 22.81%. She has 30581 kills and 5428 headshots with a K/D ratio of 3.34 and a headshot percentage of 17.75%.

Ranked stats

Miss Diya's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the current ranked season of the game, BlackPink Gaming has played one squad match and has bagged the win, holding a win rate of 100%. She has secured seven kills for a K/D ratio of 7.00.

CS Career

Miss Diya's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

In the Clash Squad game mode, Miss Diya has featured in 2062 squad games and has 1292 victories, corresponding to a win rate of 62.66%. She has 10571 kills and 5739 headshots with a KDA of 1.93 and a headshot percentage of 54.29%.

Note: BlackPink Gaming’s stats will change as she plays more matches in the game.

BlackPink Gaming’s monthly income

BlackPink Gaming’s income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, BlackPink Gaming’s monthly income lies between $102 and $1.6K. Her yearly earnings range from $1.2K to $19.7K.

YouTube channel

Diya Hazarika has been uploading videos to her YouTube channel for the past few years, and she has managed to accumulate a dedicated fanbase. Her oldest video dates back to August 2019, and the channel currently has over 845 uploads. The most-watched video has gained more than 7.8 million views.

As per Social Blade, the BlackPink Gaming YouTube channel has acquired more than 409.816 thousand views in the last 30 days alone.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and users from the country should avoid playing the game on their devices. The stats and images used above have been taken from the MAX version of the game, which the government did not include in the list of banned apps.

