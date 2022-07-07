Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in July 2022

Ajay Saini, also known as Jonty Gaming, is one of the most well-known names among Indian Free Fire players. As an esports athlete, he represents Orangutan Elite and is viewed as a role model by many gamers.

He also creates content on YouTube and has achieved great success on the platform with his exceptional skills and deep understanding of the game. Jonty Gaming’s subscriber count and view count stand at over 2.87 million and 199.03 million, respectively.

Note: Since Free Fire is banned within India, players from the country should avoid playing it on their devices. The following statistics and images were taken from FF MAX, which was not on the list of restricted apps.

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID, rank, and stats

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 180830489. He is the leader of the guild OGxElite, whose ID is 62696452.

The content creator is currently ranked Heroic in the Battle Royale mode and Diamond I in the Clash Squad mode. His stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Jonty Gaming’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Jonty Gaming has competed in 4845 solo games and has secured 701 victories, having a win rate of 14.46%. He has bagged 14507 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.50.

He has racked up 507 wins in 2121 duo games, possessing a win rate of 23.90%. With 6870 frags, the player has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.26.

The YouTuber has further participated in 19858 squad matches and has been victorious on 7124 occasions, ensuring a win rate of around 35.87%. He has notched a total of 64008 kills with a K/D ratio of 5.03.

Ranked stats

Jonty Gaming’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Jonty Gaming has not played any solo games in the current ranked season of the Battle Royale mode. He has only participated in a single ranked duo match but has not secured a kill or a win.

The content creator has also played 47 squad matches and has 11 first-place finishes, retaining a win rate of 23.40%. He has 231 kills with a K/D ratio of 6.42.

CS Career

Jonty Gaming’s Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

In the game’s Clash Squad mode, Jonty Gaming has played 2582 matches and has 1562 wins, leading to a win rate of 60.50%. He has 13626 kills with a KDA of 1.61.

Jonty Gaming’s monthly income

Jonty Gaming's income from YouTube (image via Social Blade)

Jonty Gaming’s monthly income from his channel is between $362 and $5.8K. Meanwhile, his yearly earnings range from $4.3K and $69.4K. (Source: Social Blade)

He also earns an income from being a part of Orangutan Elite and playing in tournaments.

YouTube channel

Jonty Gaming has been creating content featuring Free Fire for the past several years. He uploaded his first video to the channel in November 2018. The channel currently has over 415 uploads, and the most popular video has 7.5 million views.

According to Social Blade, the channel has garnered 1.446 million views in the last 30 days alone.

