SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in July 2022

There are now several regional YouTube channels dedicated to creating Free Fire content, and SK Sabir Boss is one such popular content creator from India. His content, consisting mostly of gameplay highlights, has a dedicated audience.

SK Sabir Boss has 4.92 million subscribers on his primary channel SK Sabir Gaming. He also has more than 8 million followers on Booyah, Garena’s platform for gaming content.

The section below looks at SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and details like rank and stats.

Note: Since Free Fire is banned in India, readers from the country should avoid playing the game on their devices. The stats and images listed below were taken from FF MAX, which was not on the list of banned apps.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535. He is a member of the iconic BOSS guild.

The content creator is currently ranked Master in the Battle Royale mode and Heroic in the Clash Squad mode. The following are his in-game stats:

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss’lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

SK Sabir Boss has featured in 1850 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 159 matches, possessing a win rate of 8.59%. With 3925 kills and 1042 headshots, he maintains a K/D ratio of 2.32 and a headshot percentage of 26.55%.

The YouTuber has bettered foes in 649 out of 3317 duo matches, resulting in a win rate of 19.56%. He has accumulated 9214 frags and 1598 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.45 and a headshot percentage of 17.34%.

He has played 35991 games in the squad mode and has 11488 victories, leading to a win rate of 31.91%. He has gathered 126989 kills and 21227 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.18 and a headshot percentage of 16.72%.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss’ ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the current season, he has one victory in four solo matches, resulting in a win rate of 25.00%. He has 16 kills and one headshot with a K/D ratio of 5.33 and a headshot percentage of 6.25%.

The content creator has participated in five duo matches and has racked up eight kills for a K/D ratio of 1.60. He has two headshots for a headshot percentage of 25.00%.

SK Sabir Boss has also played 267 squad games and has 97 victories, maintaining a win rate of 36.32%. He has bagged 918 kills and 172 headshots, ensuring a K/D ratio of 5.40 and a headshot percentage of 18.74%.

Note: SK Sabir Boss’ stats are subject to change.

SK Sabir Boss’ monthly income

SK Sabir Boss' income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

The monthly income of SK Sabir Boss through his YouTube channel lies between $200 and $3.2K. His yearly revenue ranges from $2.4K to $38.5K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

SK Sabir Boss began uploading videos featuring the game a few years ago. There are currently more than 350 uploads on his channel, and they have cumulatively garnered more than 231.831 million views. The most-watched video has over 9.2 million views.

According to Social Blade, SK Sabir Gaming’s view count has increased by 801.095 thousand in the last 30 days.

