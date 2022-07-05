Aditech's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in July 2022

Atharvaditya Singh Rao, better known in the Free Fire community as Aditech, is one of the game's most popular content creators on YouTube. The youngster from Rajasthan is an inspiration to many players, and his age has not been a barrier to his success.

The player already has over 7.4 million subscribers on his primary channel. He also uploads vlogs to his second channel, Gaming Logger, which boasts 612k subscribers.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. The images and stats used in the article have been taken from the MAX version, which was not on the list of banned applications.

What is Aditech's Free Fire ID?

Aditech's Free Fire ID is 779084851, and the user is ranked Gold 2 in the BR-Ranked mode and Silver 1 in the CS-Ranked mode. He has the following stats in the battle royale title:

Lifetime stats

Aditech lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has participated in 2080 solo games and clinched 217 victories, resulting in a win rate of 10.43%. He has notched 3952 kills while maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.12.

He has made 2245 appearances in duo matches and has been victorious on 219 occasions, equaling a win rate of 9.75%. Atharvaditya Singh Rao has claimed 4401 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.17.

Aditech has acquired 2259 Booyahs in 5468 squad games, maintaining a win rate of 41.31%. He has secured 14324 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.46.

Ranked stats

Aditech's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Aditech has participated in 13 ranked solo games and has three victories, resulting in a win rate of 23.07%. With 71 kills, the player has accumulated a K/D ratio of 7.10.

Apart from this, he has contested in one squad game to register a single kill with a K/D ratio of 1.

He is yet to play any ranked duo games.

Note: The player's stats were recorded on 5 July 2022 and will change as he plays more games in Free Fire.

Monthly income

Aditech 's monthly income from YouTube (Image via Socia Blade)

As per Social Blade, Aditech is estimated to make between $4.1K and $65.7K every month through his YouTube channel. His yearly revenue lies between $49.3K and $788.5K.

YouTube channel

Aditech has been creating Free Fire content for around three years. The player has uploaded over 400 videos that have garnered 695 million views.

In 2021, the content creator saw a steep rise in viewership. Aditech started the year with under a million subscribers but ended it with more than 4.7 million. This number has snowballed, and the player will soon reach the 7.5 million subscriber mark.

In the last 30 days alone, Atharvaditya Singh Rao has garnered 110k subscribers and 16.428 million views.

