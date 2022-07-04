FF Antaryami’s Free Fire ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in July 2022

Sandeep Panwar, also known by the name FF Antaryami, is widely considered to be one of the most well-known content creators in the Free Fire community. He has established a dedicated following on YouTube, and the videos he posts are fun and amusing.

At the time of writing this article, FF Antaryami’s channel boasts 4.02 million subscribers and 615.262 million views. He also runs another channel on the platform called Gaming With Sandeep.

Listed below are details about FF Antaryami’s Free Fire ID and more.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the game on their devices. The stats and images used below were taken from the MAX version.

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire ID, rank, and stats

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire ID is 297537840. He is the leader of the guild AY-ESPORT, and the guild's ID is 63795383.

Currently, FF Antaryami is ranked Platinum II in the Battle Royale mode and Gold IV in the Clash Squad mode. His stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

FF Antaryami's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

FF Antaryami has competed in 4023 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 310 matches, possessing a win rate of 7.70%. He has bagged 9018 kills and 3086 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.43 and a headshot percentage of 34.22%.

He has 510 wins in 6612 duo games, converting to a win rate of 7.71%. The YouTuber has 19990 kills and 5482 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.28 and a headshot percentage of 27.42%.

Sandeep has also made 12240 appearances in squad games and has 2519 victories, ensuring a win rate of 20.58%. He has 35229 kills and 9411 headshots with a K/D ratio of 3.62 and a headshot percentage of 26.71%.

Ranked stats

FF Antaryami's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

FF Antaryami has played two solo games in the current season but has not secured any wins or kills.

He has participated in 74 duo matches but has not secured a win yet. He has bagged 142 kills in this mode with a K/D ratio of 1.92. He also has 47 headshots, upholding a headshot percentage of 33.10%.

The content creator has played 51 squad matches and has five first-place finishes, leading to a win rate of 9.80%. He has 159 kills and 54 headshots with a K/D ratio of 3.46 and a headshot percentage of 33.96%.

CS Career

FF Antaryami's Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

In the Clash Squad game mode, FF Antaryami has played 2097 matches and has come out on top on 1378 occasions, translating to a win rate of 65.71%. He has 9758 kills and 4073 headshots for a KDA of 1.81 and a headshot percentage of 41.74%.

FF Antaryami’s monthly income

FF Antaryami’s income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

FF Antaryami’s monthly income is between $1.9K and $30.1K. Meanwhile, the yearly earnings of the content creator range from $22.6K and $361.2K.

YouTube channel

Sandeep has worked hard to create content for his YouTube channel, and his videos are primarily focused on the Factory Challenge. There are more than 690 uploads on the channel, and the most popular video has more than 14 million views.

According to Social Blade, his channel has acquired 30 thousand subscribers and 7.524 million views in the last 30 days alone.

