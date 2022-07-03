Ankush FF’s Free Fire ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in July 2022

Gameplay-related content on Free Fire has grown significantly, with Ankush FF emerging as among the top creators to generate such videos. Fans adore him for his insane skills, and his YouTube audience has risen dramatically over time.

At the moment, Ankush FF features a subscriber count of more than 1.85 million, while the total views have surpassed 120.28 million. He has also started a vlog channel named "Ankush Vlogs,'' with more than 108 thousand subscribers.

Below is a look at Ankush FF’s Free Fire ID and more.

Note: Free Fire is banned within India, and gamers belonging to the country must not play the game. The stats and images utilized below were taken from FF MAX, which was not suspended.

Ankush FF’s Free Fire ID, rank, and stats

Ankush FF’s Free Fire ID is 241375963. He is the leader of the guild “N G U,” whose ID number is 3013068676.

At the moment, the content creator is ranked Heroic and Master. His stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

These are the lifetime stats maintained by him (Image via Garena)

Ankush FF has played 998 solo games and outclassed enemies in 135 of them, equating to a win rate of 13.52%. He has accumulated 2757 kills and 738 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.19 and a headshot percentage of 26.77%.

Coming into the duo mode, he has remained unbeaten in 1301 of the 3289 matches, retaining a win rate of 39.55%. At a K/D ratio of 6.33 and a headshot percentage of 24.57%, he has 12575 kills and 3090 headshots.

The popular personality has also won 13484 squad matches in 29366 appearances, converting to a win rate of 45.91%. He has 121339 kills and 29440 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 7.64 and a headshot percentage of 24.26%.

Ranked stats

Ankush FF has played only squad matches within the ongoing season of the game (Image via Garena)

With Free Fire’s current season, Ankush FF has played 53 squad matches and has five first-place finishes, possessing a win rate of 9.43%. With 257 kills and 86 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 5.35 and a headshot percentage of 33.46%.

Apart from this, the renowned YouTuber has not played games in solo or duo modes.

CS Career

Here are the content creator's stats in the Clash Squad mode (Image via Garena)

In the Clash Squad game mode, Ankush FF has featured in 2983 matches and has come out on top on 2135 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 71.57%. He has 19540 kills with 8980 headshots, upholding a KDA of 2.27 and a headshot percentage of 45.96%.

Ankush FF’s monthly income

Details about the earnings of Ankush FF (Image via Garena)

Ankush FF’s monthly income lies between $695 and $11.1K. On the other hand, the yearly earnings range from $8.3K to $133.5K.

YouTube channel

April 2021 marked the beginning of Ankush FF’s voyage on his YouTube channel, where he has consistently uploaded game-related videos. More than 330 uploads are on his channel, and the most-watched one has gained 4 million views.

According to figures given by Social Blade, Ankush FF has received a total of 2.78 million views over the previous month.

