Som Tum crowned champions of the Free Fire All Star Asia: Clash Squad

The second day of the Free Fire All-Stars Asia 2021 came to an end with Team Som Tum from Thailand emerging as ultimate champions. Additionally, they received 10,000 USD in prize money.

FFAS Asia 2021 is a three-day fun event in which creators and professional players will have the opportunity to share their experiences in the global Free Fire community. Each day, a different format is played such as Bomb Squad, Clash Squad and Battle Royale.

Free Fire All Star Asia day 2 Format

The Clash Squad comprised of a single-elimination, best-of-three round between eight Asian teams. The winner from each round advances to the semi-finals which is also a best of three round. However, the final was played in a best-of-five format.

Pahadi, Legend, Soneeta and Ritik made up Team Dosa, which represented India. Their 2-0 victory in the group stages over Team Hilsa of Bangladesh was their best performance of the tournament. Team Som Tum defeated them in the Semi-Finals with a 0-2 scoreline. Originally from Evos Esports, Cruz was named MVP for the round.

Free Fire All-Stars 2021 Asia Clash Squad results:

Team Biryani (Pakistan) vs Team Boba (Taiwan) :- 1-2

:- 1-2 Team Dosa (India) vs Team Hilsha (Bangladesh):- 2-0

vs Team Hilsha (Bangladesh):- 2-0 Team Com Tam (Vietnam) vs Team Durian ( MCP):- 2-0

vs Team Durian ( MCP):- 2-0 Team Sate (Indonesia) vs Team Som Tum(Thailand) :- 0-2

Semi-Finals:

Team Com Tam vs Team Boba :- 0-2

:- 0-2 Team Dosa vs Team Som Tum:- 0-2

Finals:

A best-of-five format was played in the final between Team Som Tum of Thailand and Team Boba of Taiwan.

In the first match, Team Boba won with a 4-1 scoreline, while in the second match, Team Boba made a comeback with a 4-0 scoreline, where Yoyo took six kills to be named MVP.

A comeback by Team SomTum allowed them to win the third, fourth round and the championship. The final day will see all 12 teams battling it out in battle royale mode. A total of six matches will be played spread across three maps starting at 4:30 PM IST

Related: Evos Esports crowned champion of Free Fire Pro League Thailand Season 4, qualifies for Free Fire World Series

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Gautham Balaji