Create
Notifications
×

Som Tum crowned champions of the Free Fire All Star Asia: Clash Squad

Som Tum wins Free Fire All Star Asia Clash Squad
Som Tum wins Free Fire All Star Asia Clash Squad
Gametube
OFFICIAL
comments icon
Modified Jul 24, 2021, 01:15 PM ET

27 mins ago

News

The second day of the Free Fire All-Stars Asia 2021 came to an end with Team Som Tum from Thailand emerging as ultimate champions. Additionally, they received 10,000 USD in prize money.

FFAS Asia 2021 is a three-day fun event in which creators and professional players will have the opportunity to share their experiences in the global Free Fire community. Each day, a different format is played such as Bomb Squad, Clash Squad and Battle Royale.

Free Fire All Star Asia day 2 Format
Free Fire All Star Asia day 2 Format

The Clash Squad comprised of a single-elimination, best-of-three round between eight Asian teams. The winner from each round advances to the semi-finals which is also a best of three round. However, the final was played in a best-of-five format.

Pahadi, Legend, Soneeta and Ritik made up Team Dosa, which represented India. Their 2-0 victory in the group stages over Team Hilsa of Bangladesh was their best performance of the tournament. Team Som Tum defeated them in the Semi-Finals with a 0-2 scoreline. Originally from Evos Esports, Cruz was named MVP for the round.

Free Fire All-Stars 2021 Asia Clash Squad results:

  • Team Biryani (Pakistan) vs Team Boba (Taiwan):- 1-2
  • Team Dosa (India) vs Team Hilsha (Bangladesh):- 2-0
  • Team Com Tam (Vietnam) vs Team Durian ( MCP):- 2-0
  • Team Sate (Indonesia) vs Team Som Tum(Thailand) :- 0-2

Semi-Finals:

  • Team Com Tam vs Team Boba:- 0-2
  • Team Dosa vs Team Som Tum:- 0-2

Finals:

A best-of-five format was played in the final between Team Som Tum of Thailand and Team Boba of Taiwan.

In the first match, Team Boba won with a 4-1 scoreline, while in the second match, Team Boba made a comeback with a 4-0 scoreline, where Yoyo took six kills to be named MVP.

A comeback by Team SomTum allowed them to win the third, fourth round and the championship. The final day will see all 12 teams battling it out in battle royale mode. A total of six matches will be played spread across three maps starting at 4:30 PM IST

Related: Evos Esports crowned champion of Free Fire Pro League Thailand Season 4, qualifies for Free Fire World Series

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Gautham Balaji
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी