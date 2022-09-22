Sooneeta's Free Fire MAX ID, guild, stats, earnings, and more details

Sunita Thapa Magar, popularly known by her YouTube channel name Sooneeta, is a Free Fire content creator hailing from Nepal.

Sooneeta currently has 5.63 million on her YouTube channel, and her videos have more than 547 million views. She also has 530k followers on Instagram and 341k followers on Facebook.

Sooneeta’s Free Fire MAX ID, guild, and stats

Sooneeta’s Free Fire MAX ID is 131311296. She is the leader of the Team-Lava guild, whose ID number is 60912671.

Sooneeta currently holds the Master and Diamond III ranks in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes, respectively. Her detailed stats in the game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Sooneeta's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Sooneeta has played 975 solo matches and has won on 78 occasions, translating to a win rate of 8.00%. She has registered 1691 kills and 476 headshots for a K/D ratio of 1.89 and a headshot percentage of 28.15%.

The content creator has also competed in 1958 duo matches and has emerged victorious in 310, recording a win rate of 15.83%. With 3653 frags and 736 headshots to her name, she has a K/D ratio of 2.22 and a headshot percentage of 20.15%.

Sooneeta has featured in 24361 squad matches and has secured 5776 Booyahs, making her win rate 23.71%. She has bagged 62511 kills and 15241 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.36 and a headshot percentage of 24.38%.

Ranked stats

Sooneeta's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Sooneeta has played two duo matches in the ongoing ranked season of Free Fire MAX but has not secured any victory. With nine kills and one headshot, she has a K/D ratio of 4.50 and a headshot percentage of 11.11% in this mode.

The YouTuber has participated in 131 ranked squad matches this season, and her team has won 47 times, making her win rate 35.87%. She has registered 597 kills and 186 headshots for a K/D ratio of 7.11 and a headshot percentage of 31.16%.

CS Career

Sooneeta's Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

Sooneeta has competed in 3865 Clash Squad matches and has secured 2238 victories for a win rate of 57.90%. She has 18295 kills and 5970 headshots in the mode, translating to a KDA of 1.64 and a headshot percentage of 32.63%.

Note : Sooneeta's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (22 September 2022). They are subject to change as she plays more matches.

Sooneeta’s YouTube earnings

Sooneeta's earnings from her YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Sooneeta’s estimated monthly earnings from YouTube lie between $1.6K and $25.7K. Meanwhile, her projected yearly income ranges from $19.3K to $308.7K.

Sooneeta’s YouTube channel

Sooneeta has been creating Free Fire-based content for over four years now and has even started uploading vlogs in recent months. Her channel currently has more than 1140 uploads, the most popular of which boasts 25 million views.

According to Social Blade, Sooneeta has accumulated 20k subscribers and 6.43 million views in the last 30 days.

The content creator has also launched a Shorts channel called Sooneeta #Shorts, which has 1.24k subscribers.

