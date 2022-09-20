Vipu Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, guild, YouTube earnings, and more

Viplav Kumar is an Indian YouTuber whose content mainly revolves around Free Fire. He is commonly referred to as Vipu Gamer, which is also the name of his primary YouTube channel. At the time of writing, the channel has 832k subscribers and 83 million views.

The content creator runs two other channels called VIPU ARMY OFFICIAL and Its VIPU, with 49.1k and 19.7k subscribers, respectively. He also has 25.2k followers on Instagram.

Vipu Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Vipu Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 433589225. He is a part of the “VIPU ⚡ GAMER” guild, whose ID number is 1000825265.

The YouTuber is ranked Heroic in both Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes. His stats within the game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Vipu Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Vipu Gamer has played 2904 solo matches and has won on 276 occasions, converting to a win rate of 9.50%. With a K/D ratio of 2.07 and a headshot percentage of 24.40%, he has 5446 kills and 1329 headshots in this mode.

The content creator has featured in 2368 duo matches and has emerged victorious in 442, maintaining a win rate of 18.66%. He has registered 5924 kills and 1202 headshots, making his K/D ratio 3.08 and his headshot percentage 20.29%.

Vipu Gamer has also participated in 10617 squad matches, and his team has secured 3858 wins, recording a win rate of 36.33%. He has secured 29889 kills and 5355 headshots in this mode for a K/D ratio of 4.42 and a headshot percentage of 17.92%.

Ranked stats

Vipu Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Vipu Gamer has played nine solo matches in the ongoing Free Fire MAX ranked season but has no victories to his name. He has bagged eight kills and two headshots for a K/D ratio of 0.89 and a headshot percentage of 25.00%.

The YouTuber has participated in 45 duo matches and has secured three Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 6.66%. With a K/D ratio of 2.60 and a headshot percentage of 22.02%, he has 109 kills and 24 headshots in this mode.

Vipu Gamer has featured in 136 squad matches and won 28 of them, translating to a win rate of 20.58%. He has registered 387 kills and 84 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.58 and a headshot percentage of 21.71%.

Note : Vipu Gamer’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (20 September 2022). They are subject to change as he continues to engage in more matches in the battle royale title.

Vipu Gamer’s YouTube earnings

Vipu Gamer's earnings from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Vipu Gamer’s monthly YouTube earnings are estimated to be between $152 and $2.4K. Meanwhile, his projected yearly income lies between $1.8K and $29.2K.

Vipu Gamer’s YouTube channel

Vipu Gamer has been making Free Fire content on YouTube for the past three years. The oldest video on his primary channel was about the ‘Only Groza’ challenge and was posted in July 2019. The channel presently has 345 uploads, with the most popular video having 4.2 million views.

According to Social Blade, Vipu Gamer has accumulated 607.5k views in the last 30 days. However, his subscriber count has remained unchanged.

