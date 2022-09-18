F-Zone Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and more

F-Zone Gaming is among many Indian YouTubers who have gained recognition by creating Garena Free Fire-related content. Over the past few years, he has regularly uploaded short-type videos on the battle royale title, which are generally about upcoming events.

F-Zone Gaming has 1.18 million subscribers to his name alongside more than 217 million views. He further features over 5.3 thousand followers on his Instagram handle.

F-Zone Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

F-Zone Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 141332098, and his IGN is “Fzone-Gaming.”

He currently ranks Platinum II and Gold I in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes. The stats maintained by the content creator are as follows:

Lifetime stats

F-Zone Gaming's lifetime stats in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

F-Zone Gaming has played 1629 solo games and has 137 victories, maintaining a win rate of 8.41%. He has registered 3124 kills and 663 headshots at a K/D ratio of 2.09 and a headshot percentage of 8.41%.

Within the game's duo mode, the content creator has bettered his foes in 223 of the 1694 matches, converting to a win rate of 13.16%. With 3179 frags and 603 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2.16 and a headshot percentage of 18.97%.

F-Zone Gaming has also played 6300 squad games and has come out on top on 1133 occasions, retaining a win rate of 17.98%. He has bagged 14007 kills and 2557 headshots, having a K/D ratio of 2.71 and a headshot percentage of 18.26%.

Ranked stats

He has not played ranked games in the solo and duo modes (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has played 13 squad matches in the ongoing Free Fire MAX ranked season but has failed to secure any wins. There are 32 kills and 12 headshots to his name for a K/D ratio of 2.46 and a headshot percentage of 27.46%.

Meanwhile, F-Zone Gaming is yet to play ranked games in the solo and duo modes.

CS Career

These are his stats in the Clash Squad game mode (Image via Garena)

In the Clash Squad game mode, F-Zone Gaming has played 4259 games, and his team has secured 2175 wins, leading to a win rate of 51.07%. He has gathered 17545 kills and 4501 headshots at a KDA of 1.62 and a headshot percentage of 25.65%.

Note : F-Zone Gaming’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded when writing (18 September 2022). They are subject to change as he continues to engage in more matches in the battle royale title.

F-Zone Gaming’s earnings

F-Zone Gaming's earnings from his channel (Image via Social Blade)

At the time of writing, F-Zone Gaming’s monthly earnings from his YouTube channel are between $1.3K and $20.5K. Meanwhile, the projected yearly income of the content creator is stated to range from $15.4K to $245.9K (Source: Social Blade).

YouTube channel

F-Zone Gaming has been uploading content for over a year, with the oldest video on the channel dating back to June 2021. There are presently more than 320 uploads, out of which the most-watched one has gained 14 million views.

According to the Social Blade website, F-Zone Gaming’s channel has gained 20 thousand subscribers and 5.123 million views over the last 30 days. He has also started another channel called ‘F-Zone Army’ and recently uploaded the first video.

