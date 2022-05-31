Sooneeta vs SK Sabir Boss: Which Free Fire YouTuber has better in-game stats

Free Fire has an audience that has multiplied recently, and content creators are the direct beneficiaries. A few of the older YouTubers have achieved millions of subscribers and followers, with Sooneeta and SK Sabir Boss two among them.

The former is a Nepali content creator with 5.43 million subscribers, whom team Galaxy Racer recently signed. SK Sabir Boss runs a channel called SK Sabir Gaming with 4.92 million subscribers and is known for his incredible gameplay highlights.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers in the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. Additionally, the images and stats used in the article are from the MAX version.

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID and stats

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID is 131311296 and she possesses the following numbers in the battle royale title.

Lifetime stats

These are her lifetime stats in the game (Image via Garena)

The content creator has competed in 968 solo games and has come out undefeated on 75 occasions, ensuring a win percentage of 7.74%. She has a kill tally of 1,649 and has retained a K/D ratio of 1.85.

Sooneeta has played 1,954 duo games while racking up 309 wins, aggregating a win rate of 15.81%. She has raked in 3,634 frags and achieved a K/D ratio of 2.21.

She has participated in 23,908 squad matches and attained 5,621 Booyahs, achieving a win rate of 23.51%. Sooneeta has secured 60,463 kills, roughly equaling a K/D ratio of 3.31.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats of Sooneeta in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The content creator has registered four first-place finishes in 11 ranked duo games, securing a win ratio of 36.36%. She has bagged 43 kills for a K/D of 6.14.

Sooneeta has featured in 180 ranked squad games and has performed better than the opposition 74 times, acquiring a win rate of 41.11%. She has racked up 897 frags, contributing to a K/D ratio of 8.46.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and in-game stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535, and his in-game numbers are outlined below.

Lifetime stats

These are SK Sabir Boss' lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

SK Sabir Boss has featured in 1,846 solo games and was undefeated in 158 games, corresponding to a win ratio of 8.55%. He has taken down 3,909 opponents, approximating a K/D ratio of 2.32.

Additionally, he has bettered his opposition in 648 out of 3,309 encounters, resulting in a win rate of 19.58%. The content creator has chalked up 9,183 frags, attributing to a K/D ratio of 3.45.

He has scored 11,375 victories in 35,663 appearances in squad matches up to this point, equating to a win percentage 31.89%. SK Sabir Boss has notched up 125,821 eliminations, amounting to a K/D ratio of 5.18.

Ranked stats

These are his ranked stats (Image via Garena)

SK Sabir Boss has played in 20 ranked solo encounters and triumphed once, upholding a win percentage of 5%. He has recorded 59 eliminations, which hands him a kill-to-death ratio of 3.11.

The Indian star has also found himself with 11 victories in 62 duo matches this Free Fire season, translating to a win rate of 17.74%. With 271 kills, he has secured a kill-to-death ratio of 5.31.

At the same time, he has attained 63 Booyahs in 235 squad games, corresponding to a win ratio of 26.80%. SK Sabir Boss defeated 793 opponents, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.61.

Comparison: Sooneeta vs SK Sabir Boss

Sooneeta SK SabirBoss Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of games 968 1954 23908 1846 3309 35663 Wins 75 309 5621 158 648 11375 Win rate 7.74% 15.81% 23.51% 8.55% 19.58% 31.89% Kills 1649 3634 60463 3909 9183 125821 K/D ratio 1.85 2.21 3.31 2.32 3.45 5.18

SK Sabir Boss has the upper hand over Sooneeta throughout lifetime solo, duo, and squad matches on both fronts, i.e., win rate and kill-to-death ratio.

Sooneeta SK SabirBoss Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of games 0 11 180 20 62 235 Wins 0 4 74 1 11 63 Win rate 0 36.36% 41.11% 5% 17.74% 26.80% Kills 0 43 897 59 271 793 K/D ratio 0 6.14 8.46 3.11 5.31 4.61

Coming to ranked games, the solo stats cannot be evaluated as Sooneeta has not featured in them yet. In duo and squad matches, not only does she have the upper hand in the K/D ratio but also maintains a superior win percentage.

