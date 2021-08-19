Step-by-step guide to get 100% top up bonus on Free Fire Diamonds

Diamonds are required in Free Fire to obtain the majority of items such as characters, pets, bundles and the Elite Pass. This currency, however, cannot be earned within the game like gold, and must be purchased using real world money.

This article will explain the process to receive double the diamonds on a top up.

Steps to get 100% diamond top up bonus in Free Fire

Games Kharido is a reliable website to purchase diamonds. It also offers users a massive offer of 100% bonus diamonds, but it is restricted to the first purchase. The offer gives players twice as much of the in-game currency, essentially cutting the cost in half.

Here is an easy way to get a 100% diamond top up bonus in Free Fire.

Step 1: You can access the Games Kharido website by clicking here.

Step 2: After landing on the webpage, you should select the Free Fire option.

The two available options include Facebook and Player ID (Image via Games Kharido)

Step 3: A dialog box will appear asking you to sign in to your ID. There are only two methods available which include Facebook and Player ID.

Select a pack and click proceed to payment (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: As soon as you sign in, numerous diamond top up options will appear on the screen. You need to select the desired pack and then hit the ‘Proceed to Payment’ option.

Step 5: Once you make the payment, the diamonds will be credited to your Free Fire ID.

There are only three payment methods listed on the website, which are as follows: PayTM, Net Banking, and UPI. Users are also eligible to collect the top up rewards.

Players should note that only those who have not purchased diamonds from the website are eligible for the 100% top up bonus. Although the website will still offer extra diamonds on subsequent purchases, they will be relatively limited.

Free Fire Musical Top Up event

The new top up event in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

A new Musical Top Up event has begun today, and users can avail Katana – Thrash Metallic and Thrash Goth backpack if they top up a total of 500 diamonds by 25 August 2021.

Edited by Siddharth Satish