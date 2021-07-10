Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, subscribers rank, earnings, and more

Indian Free Fire fans would likely have heard about Sudip Sarkar. The player is known for his gameplay, and he uploads clips of them on his YouTube channel. He has garnered a substantial fan base on Google’s platform and currently has around 1.27 million subscribers to his name.

Also, the content creator has grossed 30K subscribers and 3.329 million views over the last 30 days.

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 97653930.

Stats of Sudip Sarkar

Lifetime

All-time stats of Sudip Sarkar

Sudip Sarkar has competed in 33125 squad games to date and has 10276 victories, having a win percentage of 31.02%. He has 124867 kills in the mode at a K/D ratio of 5.46.

The streamer has appeared in 1513 duo matches and has 221 wins, corresponding to a win ratio of 14.60%. In the process, he bagged 4151 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.21.

The content creator has featured in 1372 solo games and has a winning tally of 117, making his win rate 8.52%. He has collected 3402 eliminations, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.71.

Ranked

Ranked stats of Sudip Sarkar

Sudip has engaged in precisely 200 games in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 40 of them, maintaining a win ratio of 20.00%. With 760 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.75.

He has participated in 19 matches in the duo mode but is yet to secure a win. However, the YouTuber has eliminated 50 enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.63.

The internet star has won one of the three solo ranked matches at a win percentage of 33.33%. He has 31 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 15.50.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings of the YouTuber

Earnings (Image via Social Blade)

In Social Blade, Sudip Sarkar’s estimated monthly earnings are in the range of $832 to 13.3K. His yearly earnings are projected between $10K and $159.8K.

His channel and subscribers rank

The prominent figure has been making videos regularly over the past few years, and the oldest one dates back to July 2019. At the moment, fans can find 413 videos on his channel, which have accumulated 65.95 million views combined.

His rank when it comes to the number of subscribers is 19610th. Fans can tap here to go to Sudip Sarkar’s YouTube channel.

