Sudip Sarkar's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly income, and YouTube subscribers revealed

Sudip Sarkar is a prominent Free Fire content creator. He frequently posts gameplay clips and tips & tricks videos on his YouTube channel.

Sudip Sarkar has 1.28 million subscribers and 67 million views on the channel. He has amassed 20k subscribers and 2.53 million views in the last 30 days.

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID is 97653930. His stats as of July 23rd, 2021, are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Sudip Sarkar's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Sudip Sarkar has competed in 33465 matches and has triumphed in 10381 of them, boasting a win rate of 31.02%. With 126132 eliminations in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 5.46.

The YouTuber has won 221 of the 1519 duo matches that he has played, making his win rate 14.54%. He bagged 4161 kills and secured a K/D ratio of 3.21 in this mode.

Sudip Sarkar has also featured in 1377 solo games and has won on 118 occasions, translating to a win rate of 8.56%. He has 3430 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.72

Ranked stats

Sudip Sarkar's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Sudip Sarkar has 144 Booyahs in 560 ranked squad games this season, maintaining a win rate of 25.71%. He has 2056 frags and a K/D ratio of 4.94 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 25 ranked duo matches but did not secure a victory. He has 60 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Sudip Sarkar has competed in 9 ranked solo matches and has won 2 of them, making his win rate 22.22%. He racked up 54 kills at a K/D ratio of 7.71 in this mode.

Note: The stats used in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as Sudip Sarkar plays more games in Free Fire.

Sudip Sarkar’s income

Sudip Sarkar's monthly income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

Sudip Sarkar's monthly earnings from his YouTube channel are between $632 - $10.1K. (Source: Social Blade)

Sudip Sarkar’s YouTube channel

The first video on Sudip Sarkar’s channel was posted in July 2019. The channel has risen in popularity since then and now boasts 1.28 million subscribers.

Sudip Sarkar’s videos have been viewed more than 67 million times.

