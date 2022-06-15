Sudip Sarkar's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in June 2022

Free Fire content creators from all over the world have earned remarkable success in recent years, thanks to the game's enormous audience. The scope of content creation around Garena’s IP has further expanded with the release of the MAX edition, which is a graphically superior version of the title.

Sudip Sarkar is among the early YouTubers who pioneered content creation focusing on Free Fire back in 2019. Since then, he has surpassed the one million subscriber mark and is slowly closing in on 1.5 million subscribers. The player is highly regarded by community for his incredible gameplay clips.

What is Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire MAX ID?

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire MAX ID is 97653930. The player has achieved the Heroic tier in both BR and CS ranked modes and possesses the following stats in the game:

Lifetime stats

Sudip Sarkar's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Sudip Sarkar has remained undefeated in 121 out of 1411 solo matches, recording a win rate of 8.57%. He has eliminated 3503 opponents in the mode, equaling a K/D ratio of 2.72.

He has secured 226 Booyahs in 1552 duo matches, resulting in a win rate of 14.56%. The star player also has a kill tally of 4298 foes, registering a K/D ratio of 3.24.

Sudip Sarkar has also participated in 36730 squad games and scored 11181 wins, leading to a win rate of 30.44%. He has secured 139293 kills in these matches, resulting in a K/D ratio of 5.45.

Ranked stats

Sudip Sarkar's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

He has played five ranked solo games and has not ensured a win yet, but has three kills at a K/D ratio of 0.60.

The YouTuber has also won one of the three duo matches he has participated in, converting to a win percentage of 33.33%. With 36 kills to his credit, he has managed a kill-to-death ratio of 18.

Sudip Sarkar has contested 316 squad matches, where he has walked out with 57 first places in total, corresponding to a win ratio of 18.03%. He has worked out to collect 1174 frags, leading him to a K/D ratio of 4.53.

Note: Sudip Sarkar’s stats in Free Fire MAX are subject to change as he plays more matches in the game.

Monthly income

Sudip Sarkar's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Sudip Sarkar’s estimated monthly income through his YouTube channel is said to be around $18 and $290. The website states that his annual revenue lies between $218 and $3.5K.

YouTube channel

Sudip Sarkar is one of the older Free Fire content creators in the Indian community and has been running the channel for more than a few years now. His channel surpassed the one million subscriber count in February 2021.

The YouTuber has over 500 uploads that have garnered him 84 million views. However, he has not been very active on the channel recently and has only uploaded a few videos.

