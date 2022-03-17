Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, real name, and monthly income in March 2022

Dyland Maximus Zidane, identified as Sultan Proslo by the Free Fire community, is a YouTuber from Indonesia.

The popular internet personality also ranks among the most-subscribed gaming content creators that upload videos relevant to this specific battle royale title. His channel, Dyland PROS has a subscriber count of 15.3 million. Additionally, his Facebook page has 1.7 million followers.

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and other details

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire MAX ID is 16207002, and listed below are his stats:

Lifetime stats

Sultan Proslo has made 1109 appearances in the squad mode, winning 364 of matches for a win rate of 32.82%. He has racked up approximately 2717 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.65.

He has also competed in 114 duo matches and has outclassed his enemies in 27, which comes down to a win rate of 23.68%. With 338 frags, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.89.

Meanwhile, the content creator has participated in 656 solo games as well and has remained unbeaten in 66, retaining a win rate of 10.06%. In the process, he has 1720 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.92.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing season, Dyland PROS has 92 ranked squad matches to his name and has 23 victories, resulting in a win rate of 25.00%. He has accumulated 149 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.16.

Apart from this, he has two matches in the duo mode, killing seven enemies at a K/D ratio of 3.50.

The YouTuber has featured in eight solo matches and has come out on top on one occasion, equating to a win rate of 12.50%. He has 16 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.29.

Note: Sultan Proslo's stats in Free Fire MAX were recorded at the moment of writing and they are subject to change.

Monthly income

According to Social Blade, Dyland PROS' monthly income through the channel is between $1.4K and $22.7K.

YouTube channel

Sultan Proslo started his channel seven years ago, with his oldest video dating to May 2015. He previously uploaded content on a wide array of games like GTA, Counter-Strike, Five Nights at Freddy’s, PUBG, Mobile Legends and more before switching to Garena Free Fire.

There are presently 1650 videos to his name, and he has managed to garner 1.26 billion views in total.

