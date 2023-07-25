TGB Sirutha’s Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

TGB Sirutha ranks among the successful Free Fire content creators who regularly post game-related content in Tamil. As a result, he has amassed a sizable audience of more than 554k subscribers on the platform. His content primarily includes entertaining gameplay videos that are accompanied by engaging commentary.

The YouTuber also enjoys just over 33.7k followers on Instagram, where you can find highlights of his fantastic gameplay.

What is TGB Sirutha’s Free Fire ID

TGB Sirutha’s Free Fire ID Is 335793151. He is part of a popular guild – TGB Army, that another popular content creator heads.

The YouTuber worked his way to reach Heroic in both BR-Ranked Season 34 and CS-Ranked Season 19. His present stats in Free Fire MAX are as follows:

BR Career stats

TGB Sirutha's Free Fire BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

TGB Sirutha has played 2829 solo matches and stood triumphant 373 times, averaging a win rate of 13.18%. He has bagged 7069 frags, notching a K/D ratio of 2.88.

Similarly, he scored 429 wins as part of the 2259 duo games, handing him a win rate of 18.99%. With 5764 eliminations, he has upheld a K/D ratio of 3.15.

Finally, in the total of 11686 squad games, the star player has finished ahead of the opponents 2684 times, registering a win rate of 22.96%. He has taken down 34864 enemies, recording a K/D ratio of 3.87.

BR-Ranked stats

TGB Sirutha's Free Fire BR-Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has featured in 52 solo matches and was unbeaten on five occasions, gaining a win rate of 9.61%. He has secured 134 eliminations to achieve a K/D ratio of 2.85.

He has also clinched one of the four duo matches in BR-Ranked Season 34 to attain a win rate of 25%. TGB Sirutha has defeated six opponents, contributing to a K/D ratio of 2.

Lastly, TGB Sirutha has secured 28 Booyahs in 141 squad matches, which totals a win rate of 19.85%. In these matches, he has registered 458 kills, accounting for a K/D ratio of 4.05.

Note: TGB Sirutha’s stats were recorded when writing the article, and hence the stats might change.

Estimated Monthly income

TGB Sirutha's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to the current viewership standards, Social Blade estimates the TGB Sirutha channel to generate monthly revenue of $407 and $6.5K. Similarly, the expected earnings for the period of one year come out to be within the range of $4.9K to $78.1K.

YouTube channel

The content creator stepped into content creation with the TGB Sirutha YouTube channel in early 2021. Over these two and a half years, he has posted 330 videos, with the most popular upload clocking 1.3 million views.

He has received 82.96 million video views alongside a massive following of over 550k subscribers. At the same time, his channel has been expanding steadily, collecting 6k subscribers and 1.628 million views in the previous 30 days.

Disclaimer: Due to the government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire in India, players from the country are advised not to play the game.

