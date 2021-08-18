TheDonato's Free Fire ID, subscribers, monthly income, and stats revealed

TheDonato is a YouTuber from Argentina who mostly makes Garena Free Fire-related videos. Apart from that, he also streams several other titles on his channel. The content creator recently hit 25 million subscribers, which is a clear indicator of his extensive fan base.

At the time of writing, he has 25.2 million subscribers with 4.15 billion views. On top of this, he also has over 5 million followers on his Instagram.

TheDonato’s Free Fire ID and stats

TheDonato’s Free Fire ID is 219110511.

Lifetime stats

The YouTuber has maintained incredible lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

TheDonato has taken part in 2415 squad matches in Free Fire and come out on top in 915 occasions, maintaining a win percentage of 37.88%. In these games, he has 12,940 kills with a K/D ratio of 8.63.

Apart from this, the creator has appeared in 2074 duo games and has a winning tally of 799, converting to a win rate of 38.52%. With 11467 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 8.99.

The renowned figure has competed in 1548 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in 438, corresponding to a win ratio of 28.29%. He has accumulated 8,068 kills in this mode at a K/D ratio of 7.27.

Ranked stats

Ranked statsics of TheDonato in the ongoing season (Image via Free Fire)

TheDonato has featured in 26 squad games in the current season and has bettered his foes in 12, equating to a win rate of 46.15%. He has notched 158 kills at a K/D ratio of 11.29.

Coming to the duo mode, he has participated in 40 matches and has nine first-place finishes, which is a win percentage of 22.50%. He has a K/D ratio of 5.68 and 176 frags.

The streamer has 27 solo games to his name and has 6 Booyahs, which comes down to a win ratio of 22.22%. He killed 115 enemies for a K/D ratio of 5.48.

TheDonato’s monthly income

TheDonato's estimated monthly earnings and other details (Image via Social Blade)

The estimated monthly income of TheDonato is between $21.9K and $350.6K as per Social Blade.

YouTube channel

It has been over six years since TheDonato started his content creation journey. He picked up Free Fire a few years back and has been actively making videos. Currently, there are 1662 videos on his YouTube channel, and the most viewed one has 21 million views.

According to Social Blade, TheDonato has gained 300 thousand subscribers and 87.64 million views in the previous 30 days.

