TheDonato's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in June 2022

With Free Fire's expanding user base, content creation has become an increasingly popular alternative among players. This scope has expanded further with the MAX version's release, while many YouTubers have amassed millions of subscribers in recent years.

TheDonato, with 26.8 million subscribers on the channel, is the second most subscribed Free Fire content creator worldwide. He has started posting shorts that have found tremendous popularity in the last half year. Additionally, the gamer from the LATAM server has a large following on Instagram, with 4.9 million followers.

TheDonato’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and more explored

TheDonato’s Free Fire MAX ID is 219110511. He has positioned himself in Heroic in the BR ranked mode and accomplished Gold 2 in the CS-Ranked mode. In the meantime, the YouTuber has posted the following numbers in the game:

Lifetime stats

He has a wonderful K/D ratio in all the three modes (Image via Garena)

TheDonato has remained undefeated in 443 of the 1,576 solo games, which chalks up to a win rate of 28.19%. He has amassed 8,179 kills while recording a K/D ratio of 7.22.

Speaking of the duo matches’ stats, he has made 2,249 appearances and outperformed the opposition 870 times, acquiring a win percentage of 38.68%. The global star has racked up 12,544 kills, upholding a kill-to-death ratio of 9.10.

In the meantime, TheDonato has acquired 1,027 Booyahs in 2,678 squad matches, which comes down to a win percentage of 38.34%. He has bagged 14,312 kills, accomplishing a K/D ratio of 8.67.

Ranked stats

TheDonato has played in solo, duo and squad matches (Image via Garena)

TheDonato has accomplished four victories in 18 ranked solo games, which has ensured him a win rate of 22.22%. With 72 kills, he has also retained a K/D ratio of 5.14.

The content creator has also played and won 15 of the 34 duo matches this season, which led him to a win ratio of 44.11%. He has also chalked up 237 eliminations, adding to a kill-to-death ratio of 12.47.

Even in squad matches, TheDonato has featured in 17 encounters, wherein his team has finished first on nine occasions, contributing to a win percentage of 52.94%. He has secured 94 frags while maintaining a K/D ratio of 11.75.

Note: TheDonato’s Free Fire MAX stats were registered on 11 June 2022 and are subject to change as he plays more games in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

He has gained close to 100 million views last month (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade estimates that TheDonato makes around $24.6K to $393.4K monthly through the YouTube channel. The earnings forecast for the entire year ranges from $295K to $4.7M.

YouTube channel

He has been active on YouTube since 2015 while initially uploading videos around Minecraft and Clash Royale. TheDonato switched to the battle royale title upon its release and has found tremendous success with it.

This can be understood by the fact that he had around nine million subscribers in mid-2019 which has increased almost three times in recent years.

Donato has more than 2,300 uploads on the channel that have gained him 4.926 billion views combined. Simultaneously, the player has posted massive numbers in the last 30 days, with the total number of subscribers increasing by 100k, while the channel views by 98.348 million.

