'Time to launch BGMI Lite': Fans positive about new low-specs-friendly game's release after Free Fire ban

The battle royale mobile gaming world came to a standstill when Free Fire was banned in India. Despite not having a Chinese origin, the game was taken down from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store on 12 February 2022.
The Indian government banned a total of 54 mobile applications, including the battle royale game. The three main causes of the ban are given below:
- Chinese origin
- Previously banned apps or their clones
- Security issues
Does Free Fire’s ban signify a good time to launch BGMI Lite?
Ever since PUBG Mobile Lite was banned in India back in September 2020, players with low-end mobile phones have been requesting the government and the developers to launch an Indian version of the Lite alternative. With the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India (the official Indian version of PUBG Mobile), the demand for BGMI Lite has reached a peak.
Similar to PUBG Mobile Lite, Free Fire is also compatible with low-end devices. Despite the availability of its enhanced version, MAX, on the Android platform, players with low-end phones are unable to enjoy it due to high device requirements.
Hence, now that Garena’s flagship title has been banned, many players are of the opinion that it is a good time to launch BGMI Lite as many mobile gamers will shift to the lighter version. The shift from Free Fire to BGMI Lite would only be due to low device requirements.
Battle royale enthusiasts have expressed their opinion on the social media platform, Twitter. Here are a few reactions:
The immediate release of BGMI Lite is not necessary as the servers of the recently banned battle royale game are still live. Hence, many mobile gamers can enjoy the game like they used to. Once the servers get taken down, the demand for a lighter version of a battle royale game will rise.