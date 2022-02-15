5 best games to play while Free Fire is banned in India

Free Fire was unexpectedly banned in India, and battle royale enthusiasts are shocked. Even if they can enjoy the game now, no one knows when the servers will finally shut down.

Since the battle royale game is not available for download on the Google Play Store, mobile gamers can opt for other popular options. The following list tells them about the best choices for battle royale mobile gamers.

Here are a few Android games that players can enjoy:

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the writer's personal views.

Best Android games to play while Free Fire is unavailable

1) Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile has a dedicated Battle Royale mode to enjoy intense matches. However, there are many more players, and a game lasts longer than Garena’s flagship title.

Mobile gamers also can enjoy the Multiplayer mode that features sub-modes like Team Deathmatch, Capture the Flag, and more by connecting with their friends online. Players can download it from here.

2) Battlegrounds Mobile India

After PUBG Mobile was banned in India over a year and a half ago, it was re-released in the country in July 2021 as Battlegrounds Mobile India. Since then, it has become the biggest competitor of Free Fire in the country.

The matches are more realistic and last longer, and battle royale enthusiasts appreciate it. Even if the game has received backlash about the number of hackers, the current situation has improved recently.

3) ScarFall: The Royale Combat

One of the best aspects of this game is that it can be played even without an internet connection. Like Garena’s flagship title, the game is also compatible with low-end mobile devices and has controls suitable for beginners.

Mobile gamers will have to tackle shrinking safe zones and get a maximum of three respawns. ScarFall has over 5 million downloads on the Google Play Store and can be downloaded for free by clicking here.

4) Cover Fire: Offline Shooting

Cover Fire has low mobile requirements and easy and customizable controls. Those who like to snipe in Free Fire will enjoy the title as the game hosts Online Sniper Tournaments that they can take part in.

Players who want to enjoy it offline can opt for story mode. From army missions to driving around in vehicles, there are twelve chapters that mobile gamers can navigate.

5) Survival: Fire Battlegrounds

This battle royale game has a perfect aiming and shooting system that makes it easier for players to eliminate their enemies. Mobile gamers will get the option to pick up two primary guns and one secondary one to shoot their opponents.

Like Garena’s flagship title, players can win exciting rewards offered by this title. The game has a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store and can be downloaded from here.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar