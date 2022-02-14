×
Is Free Fire officially banned in India? Latest list of 54 banned apps revealed

The battle royale game is officially banned in India (Image via Sportskeeda)
Debolina Banerjee
Modified Feb 14, 2022 01:02 PM IST
News

After PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite, it is now Free Fire’s turn. Much to the utter surprise and dismay of the players, Garena’s offering has been banned in India.

The game and its enhanced version, Free Fire MAX, were first taken down from the Apple App Store on 12 February. Eventually, the game was removed from the Google Play Store as well.

Indian government bans Free Fire along with 53 other mobile applications

Free Fire is not available on the Google Play Store (Image via Garena)
The rumors turned out to be true when it was revealed earlier today, 14 February, that Free Fire was banned in India. The Indian government has banned 53 other mobile applications, along with this battle royale game.

#ETNOWExclusive | Garena Free Fire banned! Here's the full list of the 54 banned #Chinese apps 👇@NayantaraRai @AshwiniVaishnaw @Rajeev_GoI @GoI_MeitY @PMOIndia #FreeFire https://t.co/7HzYISp52H

The exact cause of the ban has not been revealed by the Indian government. However, the barred apps were believed to be a threat to national security.

The complete list of banned apps is given below:

  1. Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD
  2. Beauty Camera - Selfie Camera
  3. Equalizer- Bass Booster & Volume EQ & Virtualizer 4
  4. Music Player- Music, Mp3 Player
  5. Equalizer & Bass Booster - Music Volume EQ
  6. Music Plus - MP3 Player
  7. Equalizer Pro-Volume Booster & Bass Booster
  8. Video Player Media All Format
  9. Music Player - Equalizer & MP3
  10. Volume Booster - Loud Speaker & Sound Booster
  11. Music Player - MP3 Player
  12. CamCard for SalesForce Ent
  13. Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite
  14. Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade
  15. APUS Security HD (Pad Version)
  16. Parallel Space Lite 32 Support
  17. Viva Video Editor Snack Video Maker with Music
  18. Nice video baidu
  19. Tencent Xriver
  20. Onmyoji Chess
  21. Onmyoji Arenal
  22. AppLock
  23. Dual Space Lite - Multiple Accounts & Clone App
  24. Dual Space Pro - Multiple Accounts & App Cloner
  25. DualSpace Lite-32Bit Support
  26. Dual Space-32Bit Support
  27. Dual Space-64Bit Support
  28. Dual Space Pro-32Bit Support
  29. Conquer Online - MMORPG Game
  30. Conquer Online II
  31. Live Weather & Radar Alerts
  32. Notes-Color Notepad, Notebook
  33. MP3 Cutter-Ringtone Maker & Audio Cutter
  34. Voice Recorder & Voice Changer
  35. Barcode Scanner -QR Code Scan
  36. Lica Cam-selfie camera app
  37. EVE Echoes
  38. Astracraft
  39. UU Game Booster-network solution for high ping 40
  40. Extraordinary Ones
  41. Badlanders
  42. Stick Fight: The Game Mobile
  43. Twilight Pioneers
  44. CuteU: Match With The World
  45. Small World-Enjoy groupchat and video chat
  46. CuteU Pro
  47. FancyU- Video Chat & Meetup
  48. RealU: Go Live, Make Friends
  49. MoonChat: Enjoy Video Chats
  50. RealU Lite -video to live!
  51. Wink: Connect Now
  52. FunChat Meet People Around You
  53. FancyU pro-Instant Meetup through Video chat!
  54. Garena Free Fire

The above list mainly consists of Chinese apps and the clones of Chinese apps that were banned over one and a half years ago. In September 2020, 118 apps were suspended, along with PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite.

Free Fire ka kya scene hai bhai? BAN kya?

Rumors of the battle royale title getting banned first rose when it was taken down from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Matters got even more heated when the servers were inaccessible for some time yesterday.

