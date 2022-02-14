Is Free Fire officially banned in India? Latest list of 54 banned apps revealed

After PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite, it is now Free Fire’s turn. Much to the utter surprise and dismay of the players, Garena’s offering has been banned in India.

The game and its enhanced version, Free Fire MAX, were first taken down from the Apple App Store on 12 February. Eventually, the game was removed from the Google Play Store as well.

Indian government bans Free Fire along with 53 other mobile applications

Free Fire is not available on the Google Play Store (Image via Garena)

The rumors turned out to be true when it was revealed earlier today, 14 February, that Free Fire was banned in India. The Indian government has banned 53 other mobile applications, along with this battle royale game.

The exact cause of the ban has not been revealed by the Indian government. However, the barred apps were believed to be a threat to national security.

The complete list of banned apps is given below:

Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD Beauty Camera - Selfie Camera Equalizer- Bass Booster & Volume EQ & Virtualizer 4 Music Player- Music, Mp3 Player Equalizer & Bass Booster - Music Volume EQ Music Plus - MP3 Player Equalizer Pro-Volume Booster & Bass Booster Video Player Media All Format Music Player - Equalizer & MP3 Volume Booster - Loud Speaker & Sound Booster Music Player - MP3 Player CamCard for SalesForce Ent Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade APUS Security HD (Pad Version) Parallel Space Lite 32 Support Viva Video Editor Snack Video Maker with Music Nice video baidu Tencent Xriver Onmyoji Chess Onmyoji Arenal AppLock Dual Space Lite - Multiple Accounts & Clone App Dual Space Pro - Multiple Accounts & App Cloner DualSpace Lite-32Bit Support Dual Space-32Bit Support Dual Space-64Bit Support Dual Space Pro-32Bit Support Conquer Online - MMORPG Game Conquer Online II Live Weather & Radar Alerts Notes-Color Notepad, Notebook MP3 Cutter-Ringtone Maker & Audio Cutter Voice Recorder & Voice Changer Barcode Scanner -QR Code Scan Lica Cam-selfie camera app EVE Echoes Astracraft UU Game Booster-network solution for high ping 40 Extraordinary Ones Badlanders Stick Fight: The Game Mobile Twilight Pioneers CuteU: Match With The World Small World-Enjoy groupchat and video chat CuteU Pro FancyU- Video Chat & Meetup RealU: Go Live, Make Friends MoonChat: Enjoy Video Chats RealU Lite -video to live! Wink: Connect Now FunChat Meet People Around You FancyU pro-Instant Meetup through Video chat! Garena Free Fire

The above list mainly consists of Chinese apps and the clones of Chinese apps that were banned over one and a half years ago. In September 2020, 118 apps were suspended, along with PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite.

Rumors of the battle royale title getting banned first rose when it was taken down from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Matters got even more heated when the servers were inaccessible for some time yesterday.

Ironically, Free Fire MAX is still available for download on the Google Play Store. However, players must not need to get their hopes up as the chances are that it will be removed soon.

