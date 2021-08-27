Tonde Gamer Free Fire ID number, country, real name, income, monthly earnings, and more

Free Fire’s massive player base has fueled growth in fields such as content creation and streaming. Tonde Gamer is one of the most popular YouTubers for this game, and he has managed to amass a significant following.

The renowned figure hails from Nepal and currently has a subscriber count of over 4.22 million with 633.64 million views. He also has 112K followers on his Instagram handle and 4 million followers on BOOYAH.

Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire ID number, real name and more

Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire ID number is 282951914, and his real name is Sarju Giri. Here are his stats as of today, 27 August:

Lifetime stats

All-time statistics of Tonde Gamer (Image via Free Fire)

Tonde Gamer has played 16455 squad matches and has outclassed his enemies in 6990, maintaining a win percentage of 42.47%. He has 65460 kills and a K/D ratio of 6.92.

In the duo mode, the player has 1421 first-place finishes in the 6838 matches, converting to a win rate of 20.78%. He has accumulated 26516 frags for a K/D ratio of 4.89.

The internet star has competed in 3356 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in 278, leading to a win ratio of 8.28%. In these games, he has 6821 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 2.22.

Ranked stats

Ranked statistics of the content creator (Image via Free Fire)

Sarju has featured in 1076 squad games and has 807 victories, resulting in a win rate of 75.00%. He has racked up 6717 kills with a K/D ratio of 24.97.

The renowned YouTuber has secured two wins in the three duo matches, equating to a win percentage of 66.66%. He has 14 frags in this mode at a K/D ratio of 14.00.

Finally, the content creator has played four solo ranked games and has triumphed in one of them, translating to a win ratio of 25.00%. With nine eliminations, he has managed a K/D ratio of 3.00.

Income

Here are the earnings of Tonde Gamer (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, the estimated monthly and yearly earnings are between $23K & $368K and $276K & $4.4 million, respectively.

YouTube channel

The videos on Tonde Gamer’s YouTube channel are mainly based on the gameplay aspect of the game. There are currently 959 videos present, with the most viewed one having 29 million views.

In the previous 30 days, Tonde Gamer has gained 380K subscribers and 92.00 million views.

Gaming Aura reveals Free Fire Max pre-registration release date. Check here!

Edited by Ravi Iyer