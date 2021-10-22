Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire ID details: Stats, K/D ratio, monthly earnings, and more

Sarju Giri, the man behind the renowned YouTube channel Tonde Gamer, is one of the most well-known Free Fire content creators. He is mainly recognized for his gameplay videos, and many players look up to him for his incredible skills and aim.

He consistently uploads content to YouTube and now has a massive subscriber count of approximately 4.66 million. The videos on Tonde Gamer’s channel have also accumulated over 762.35 million views.

Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 282951914.

Lifetime stats

Tonde Gamer’s lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Tonde Gamer has appeared in 16622 squad matches and has outclassed his enemies in 7067, leading to a win percentage of 42.51%. With 66459 kills, the player has maintained a K/D ratio of 6.96.

The content creator has played 6894 duo games and has a win tally of 1433, maintaining a win ratio of 20.78%. With a K/D ratio of 4.91, he has notched 26828 frags.

Tonde Gamer has played 3434 solo matches and has come out on top on 281 occasions, corresponding to a win rate of 8.18%. He has accumulated 6989 kills in this mode, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.22.

Ranked stats

Tonde Gamer’s ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Tonde Gamer has featured in 176 ranked squad matches and has bettered his foes in 77, which comes down to a win ratio of 43.75%. He has bagged 1004 kills to his name with a K/D ratio of 10.14%.

He has stood victorious in 11 out of 62 duo games, converting to a win rate of 17.74%. In the process, the YouTuber has secured 310 kills for a K/D ratio of 6.08.

Tonde Gamer has played 92 solo matches as well and has three first-place finishes, equating to a win percentage of 3.26%. He has racked up 146 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.64.

Monthly earnings

Earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, the estimated monthly earnings of Tonde Gamer are mentioned to lie between $15.3K and $245.3K.

YouTube channel

Tonde Gamer has been uploading Free Fire-related content to his YouTube channel on a regular basis. He now has 1049 videos on his channel, and the most watched video has over 30 million views.

According to Social Blade, Tonde Gamer has gained 190 thousand subscribers and 61.33 million views in the last 30 days.

Note: Statistics mentioned above were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as Tonde Gamer play more games.

