Tonde Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income

The growing popularity of Free Fire and its MAX version has set the stage for the growth of content creation related to the two battle royale titles. Many gamers have caught this opportunity with both hands and excelled on multiple platforms, with the Tonde Gamer channel being one such name.

Sarju Giri is the player who runs the YouTube channel with 6.37 million subscribers. The gamer is recognized for his outstanding gameplay and entertaining commentary. He posts highlights of the game and has been regularly churning out shorts.

Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID

Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 282951914. The player has accomplished the Master tier in the BR-Ranked mode and the Heroic in the CS Ranked season.

His numbers in the battle royale title are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Tonde Gamer has taken down 89k opponents in squad games (Image via Garena)

He has played 4723 solo games and has bettered the opposition 401 times for a win percentage of 8.49%. With 8805 kills, Tonde Gamer has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.04 while securing 2783 headshots at a headshot rate of 31.61%.

The YouTuber has 1492 Booyahs in 7128 matches for a win rate of 20.93%. He has notched 27781 frags and attained 8301 headshots, acquiring a K/D ratio of 4.93 and a headshot rate of 29.88%.

Sarju Giri has notched 9090 victories in 19938 squad games for a win percentage of 45.59%. He has recorded 89239 eliminations and scored 26275 headshots, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 8.23 and a headshot rate of 29.44%.

Ranked stats

He has secured more than 1150 kills in squad games (Image via Garena)

He has featured in 10 solo games and bagged two wins, translating to a win rate of 20%. The Nepalese has 61 eliminations, with 31 headshots, adding up to a kill-to-death ratio of 7.63 and a headshot ratio of 50.82%.

The streamer has defeated his opponents in six of the 33 duo encounters, corresponding to a win rate of 18.18%. He has amassed 192 frags while registering 124 headshots, ensuring a K/D ratio of 7.11 and a headshot ratio of 64.58%.

Coming to squad matches, the internet star has swept the opposition in 67 of the 201 encounters, approximating a win rate of 33.33%. He has collected 1157 kills in the mode, and 657 have headshots, as his K/D ratio equals 8.63, while the headshot percentage stands at 56.78%.

Note: Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 6 August 2022 and are subject to change as he features in more ranked games.

Monthly income

Tonde Gamer's monthly income (Image via Garena)

According to Social Blade, Tonde Gamer makes between $15.6K and $249K monthly. His earnings figure for the entire year stands between $186.7K and $3M.

YouTube channel

Sarju Giri started his YouTube journey in February 2019 and has become one of the most successful content creators in the Free Fire community in just three-and-a-half years. He has posted over 1450 videos that have garnered 1.170 billion views combined.

He started 2022 with just under 5 million subscribers but has reached 6.37 million and is on track to cross 6.5 million shortly. Even in the previous 30 days, he has gained 400k subscribers and over 62,239 million views, which are not small numbers.

