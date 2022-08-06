Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots and monthly income in August 2022

Sujan Mistri, more popularly known as Gyan Sujan or Gyan Gaming, is an established Indian content creator for Free Fire. He frequently streams the battle royale title and its MAX version on his YouTube channel, Gyan Gaming.

Sujan currently has 14.3 million subscribers on the channel, with a cumulative view count of more than 2.078 billion. He also has 1.9 million followers on Instagram and 805K followers on Facebook.

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 70393167. He is ranked Bronze III and Master in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes, respectively.

His stats in the game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Gyan Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Gyan Gaming has played 1460 solo games and has secured 159 victories, recording a win rate of 10.89%. He has notched up 2388 kills and 740 headshots, translating to a K/D ratio of 1.84 and a headshot percentage of 30.99%.

The YouTuber has made 2239 appearances in duo matches and has 510 wins to his name, making his win rate 22.77%. With a K/D ratio of 3.53 and a headshot percentage of 25.64%, he has 6108 kills and 1566 headshots.

Gyan Gaming has played 19165 squad matches and has emerged victorious on 6836 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 35.66%. With 68830 kills and 19849 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 5.58 and a headshot percentage of 28.84%.

Ranked stats

Gyan Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Gyan Gaming has played one ranked solo match in Garena Free Fire MAX’s current season. However, he is yet to secure a win or a kill.

The content creator has not played any games in the ranked duo or squad modes.

CS Career

Gyan Gaming's Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

Gyan Gaming has played 2246 matches in the Clash Squad mode and has bagged 1258 victories, translating to a win rate of 56.01%.

He has secured 9670 eliminations and 4061 headshots for a KDA of 1.32 and a headshot percentage of 42.00%.

Note: Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (6 August 2022). They are subject to change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Gyan Gaming’s monthly income

Details about Gyan Gaming's earnings from his channel (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Gyan Gaming’s monthly earnings are between the range of $6.1K and $97.3$. Meanwhile, his projected yearly income ranges from $73K to $1.2 million.

Gyan Gaming’s YouTube channel

Sujan Mistri began his career in content creation several years ago. He originally posted Clash of Clans videos, which were extremely popular on YouTube at the time. He later switched to Free Fire to great success.

Presently, more than 2500 videos have been uploaded to his primary channel, Gyan Gaming. His most watched video has 28 million views. According to Social Blade, the YouTuber has gained 100K subscribers and 24.322 million views in the last 30 days.

Sujan also has another YouTube channel called GyanSujan Live Video, which boasts 1.1 million subscribers.

