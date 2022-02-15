×
Top 10 Free Fire memes on Twitter after India ban

A lot of memes are being made by the community (Image via Sportskeeda)
Nishant Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified Feb 15, 2022 03:43 PM IST
Feature

In India’s mobile gaming community, Free Fire holds a prominent position as one of the most widely played titles. Within the last few years, the game has enjoyed exponential growth in its Indian audience, which has also helped in developing the esports sector, with plenty of tournaments being announced.

However, the game’s admirers throughout the country were astonished to learn that it had been included in a list of 54 applications banned by the Indian government on 14 February, 2022. This has left them wondering about the title’s future and what will happen next.

Free Fire ban: Top 10 memes made by community

There have been some amusing responses from Indian Twitter users to the ban. Here are 10 of the best memes made by the gaming community after Free Fire's suspension was announced:

Number 1:

Krafton right Now ✌️🤳 https://t.co/jMoqcjcXln

Number 2:

After this news me to my bgmi friends to all freefire player #freefirebanned https://t.co/QNRuJzkfVL

Number 3:

Free Fire player to parents and bgmi players:-#FreeFireBanned https://t.co/aS7NnATRJG

Number 4:

Indian Govt. bans 54 Chinese apps , Including Free Fire.😂😂😂😂#ChineseappsBan #freefireban @HMOIndia @PIB_India Free Fire Haters and Parents be like 👇 https://t.co/xbZUitHicM

Number 5:

When free fire ban in India#FreeFireBanned😂😂 Children. Parents https://t.co/2YiIwGXh9q

Number 6:

*Free Fire banned in India*Parents right now: https://t.co/y1x9UPNHvK

Number 7:

Government has banned #FreeFire#FreeFireBanned #freefireban..Meanwhile parents ;- 😅 https://t.co/h9T4Cbj3NA

Number 8:

#FreeFireBanned #freefireMeanwhile Pubg players to Free fire players https://t.co/09EGsqEtfZ

Number 9:

Someone: Free fire ban ho gya....Me: https://t.co/nRPwzCBuN8

Number 10:

Free fire banned in indiaMeanwhile pubg: https://t.co/CEXuAdQzZn

Apart from the ones stated above, there are tons of other reactions that fans can find across all social media platforms.

BGMI fans will likely relate to the ban since they were in a similar situation back in September 2020, when PUBG Mobile was abruptly suspended. However, the game made a comeback in July 2021, which could happen in the case of Free Fire as well.

Presently, fans of Garena’s flagship title can enjoy the Max version as it was not included in the list of banned applications and is also available on the Google Play Store for download as of this writing.

Max version can still be played by the players (Image via Garena)
Moreover, they can utilize the same account to play because of the Firelink technology. Consequently, both the games are connected, and the items, stats, and other details are the same.

Nonetheless, it should be noted that there is no clarity about Free Fire MAX’s future as well because Apple removed the game from the App Store alongside the regular version on 12 February, 2022.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee
