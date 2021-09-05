Top 3 apps to get free diamonds in Garena Free Fire (September 2021)

Diamonds are of the currencies in Garena Free Fire. They are necessary to purchase the majority of the game's items. As a result, it has become an essential item for the players. These may be acquired by paying actual money within the game or through websites like Codashop and Games Kharido.

This is not feasible for all the users. However, the desire for attractive items makes them seek alternatives to avail the currency for free. There are a few alternatives, but it involves certain efforts.

Note: This is based on the writer's opinion. Users must go through the terms of service and privacy policy of the applications before proceeding ahead.

Best ways to get free diamonds in Free Fire

Here are some legitimate ways to get free diamonds:

3) Easy Rewards

Easy Rewards is a popular application (Image via Easy Rewards)

Easy Rewards is a popular GPT (Get Paid To) application that rewards users in the form of coins for completing various offers, including answering surveys, downloading applications, and more. Players can later redeem the code for various gift cards directly.

Offers and rewards that can be redeemed will vary depending on the region.

Easy Rewards on Google Play Store: Click here

2) Booyah

Some events on Booyah offer diamonds and even Google Play Store gift cards (Image via Free Fire)

Booyah is a dedicated application for gaming videos developed by Garena. The developers host several special events that allow players to acquire in-game items, Google Play gift cards, and sometimes even diamonds for free.

Players usually need to watch videos for a specific duration or upload videos to stand a chance. It is worth emphasizing that players only stand a chance to get diamonds. Moreover, players need to bind their Free Fire ID with the Booyah application to earn the rewards.

Booyah on Google Play Store: Click here

1) Google Opinion Rewards

This application by Google allows players an opportunity to acquire Free Fire diamonds without spending money. It is used by players across the world and is rated 4.2 with more than 50 million installs.

Players are rewarded with Google Play Credit for answering simple and easy questions. The frequency of the surveys and rewards for each of these will vary depending on the users. However, players can easily use the collected credits to purchase diamonds within Free Fire. Users can wait for the super airdrop to get the most value out of it.

Google Opinion Rewards on Play Store: Click here

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

