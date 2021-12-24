Top 3 Free Fire features that make the Battle Royale mode enjoyable

Free Fire is one of the most beloved battle royale games on the mobile gaming platform. Due to its compatibility with low-end devices, it is accessible by more players all over the world.

Free Fire has two main modes, Battle Royale and Clash Squad. While both modes are popular, players mainly like immersing themselves in intense Battle Royale matches with the objective of becoming the last person/team standing.

Why is Free Fire’s battle royale experience enjoyable?

Here are a few reasons that contribute to an enjoyable Battle Royale experience in Free Fire:

1) Short and intense matches

The Battle Royale matches in Free Fire last for a very short span of time. The time span can range from 10 to 15 minutes at the most.

This is mainly because the maximum number of players in a match is restricted to 50. Hence, gamers can enjoy many intense battles within a short span of time.

2) Unique characters and pets

Nairi is the latest addition to the pool of characters (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire has a wide collection of characters and pets that players can choose from. Most of them have their own unique abilities that influence the outcome of a battle in interesting ways.

Using a proper character skill combination and a strong squad, it is not very difficult for Free Fire gamers to rise to the top of the leader-board. Pets also play an important role as they provide players with the necessary support every time the situation calls for it.

3) Vibrant backdrop

Colorful gloo wall skins and items (Image via Free Fire)

The ambience of Free Fire is very vibrant because of the characters, pets, and tactical items like gloo walls. Gun skins and crazy costumes also add a splash of color to Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches.

The backdrop and character design also make Free Fire less realistic and more animated.

