Top 3 reasons why gloo wall is the best utility item in Free Fire

In Free Fire, players who have mastered the gloo wall have to a large extent mastered the game itself. The utility item in the hands of a skilled player can be used for numerous tasks.

While many will argue that smoke grenades are better, gloo walls are simply the best utility item in-game. Given how versatile the item is, players can use it in a number of situations.

Free Fire players can use gloo walls in many ways

1) Can be used both defensively and offensively

Gloo walls in Free Fire are primarily used to block incoming fire, or set up a defensive position to hold. In combat, the item once deployed provides a high degree of safety and allows players to fight back from a covered position.

However, the gloo wall is not just for defensive purposes. In certain situations, players use the gloo wall offensively forcing their opponents into tight corners or stopping them from entering the safe zone.

Players looking to gain an extra edge in defense can consider using Robo. This Free Fire pet provides a shield in front of the gloo wall allowing it to absorb more damage before breaking. This is highly beneficial if a player has been pinned down by enemy fire.

2) Provides cover while rushing into an enemy's position

Rushing in Free Fire is a very common yet effective combat maneuver. Players strategically rush into the enemy's position and break their line of defense using shotguns and other close range weapons.

While players like Chrono can use 'Time Turner' ability to create a force field to stop incoming fire, other players must rely on a gloo wall for protection. While natural cover can indeed be used while rushing in, a gloo wall is by far the best option.

3) Can be stacked to climb on top of buildings

One of the most unique aspects of the gloo wall in Free Fire is that it can be used to climb on top of buildings which are otherwise not reachable. While most players do this for fun or to create YouTube videos, it can be used strategically during a match.

For example, players who are adept with snipers often need clear long range vision to be efficient. This cannot be done on flat terrain, and an elevated position will be required. In this scenario, players will have two options: 1) Look for high ground, 2) Build a ladder using gloo walls to reach the top of buildings.

Although the first option is viable, it may not be possible due to high ground not being located nearby. However, finding a structure to scale in Free Fire is always a possibility, given they are scattered all over the map. By stacking a few gloo walls, players can easily gain a vantage point with better shooting angles

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

